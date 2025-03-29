Ilhan Omar Pushes to Impeach Trump’s Top National Security Officials Over 'Signalgate'

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is reportedly laying the groundwork to impeach President Donald Trump’s top National Security officials after the “Signalgate” controversy, in which three Trump administration officials who discussed U.S. plans to bomb Yemen in a Signal group chat was leaked after a journalist was mistakenly added to the text chain.

Advertisement

According to Axios, Omar is currently drafting plans to bring articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The “Squad” member has been quietly pushing this idea to her Democrat colleagues. A senior lawmaker told the outlet that it’s "all being discussed."

“Pete Hegseth is an embarrassment to Minnesota,” Omar wrote on Bluesky. “His incompetence and blatantly illegal actions demonstrate he is grossly unfit to lead the Department of Defense.”

Several Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), have called on the trio of Trump officials to resign. Others press Trump to fire at least one individual in the group chat. NBC News reported that close allies of the president say it should be Waltz, who mistakenly added the journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to the group chat.

Waltz has since denied ever meeting Goldberg, arguing that Elon Musk provided the “best technical minds” to investigate how he was added to the group chat.

If Omar moves forward with the articles of impeachment, they are unlikely to be approved, especially since it would require 67 votes and Republicans control the chamber. However, she could advocate for a vote through a privilege motion, which would compel Republicans to decide whether to publicly advance the impeachment proceedings.

Editor's Note: This leaked Signal chat is a non-scandal, and we need to focus on the real issues, not the Regime Media and Democrats' invented outrage.

Help us tell the truth about the Trump administration by joining Townhall VIP. Use promo code FIGHT at checkout to get 60% off.