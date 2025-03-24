Greenland Accuses U.S. of 'Foreign Interference,' Plans Frosty Reception for Usha Vance

Ahead of Second Lady Usha Vance’s visit to Greenland, the country is accusing foreign interference as tensions rise over her planned visit, signaling a chilly reception for the American delegation. The island nation, already sensitive about its sovereignty, seems poised to make it clear that it will not tolerate outside influence, especially from figures tied to the Trump administration. This move underscores growing concerns among Greenland’s leaders about outside meddling in their affairs, even as the U.S. seeks to strengthen ties in the region.

Outgoing Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede described Usha Vance's trip as "highly aggressive," stating that she would not be invited to any meetings and would be left to navigate the trip on her own.

“What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us,” Egede said. “His mere presence in Greenland will no doubt fuel American belief in Trump’s mission — and the pressure will increase.”

Usha Vance is set to visit Greenland this week to attend the island's national dogsled race and "celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity." National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is also expected to join the trip, according to a source familiar with the plans.

Egede also described the visit as a “provocation,” insisting that the government would not meet with her nor Waltz.

This comes as President Donald Trump continues to explore the possibility of annexing Greenland, which has vast stores of rare earth minerals that are critical for high-tech industries. In January, I reported that despite being adamant that his nation has no interest in becoming a part of the United States, Egede said that his nation wants “strong cooperation with the U.S.”

However, his recent comments no longer demonstrate his willingness to cooperate.

“Until recently, we could trust the Americans, who were our allies and friends and with whom we enjoyed working closely, but that time is over,” he continued.

“The U.S. delegation’s visit “cannot be seen as just a private visit,” Egede added.

