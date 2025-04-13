What Is Gretchen Whitmer Hiding From?

Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) faces widespread mockery after awkwardly shielding her face from cameras in the Oval Office just moments before a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump. The bizarre display was quickly circulated across social media, and critics have accused the Democrat governor of playing political games rather than showing leadership. Many saw the move as an attempt to avoid being seen cooperating with Trump despite representing a state grappling with significant economic and public safety challenges.

Whitmer traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to deliver a policy speech and meet with President Trump in the Oval Office to address the challenges facing Michigan. During her remarks, she expressed support for certain aspects of the president’s stance on tariffs—an admission unlikely to sit well with her far-left allies, many of whom have fiercely opposed Trump’s trade policies.

While at the White House, Whitmer was caught on camera appearing visibly uncomfortable—at one point, even attempting to shield her face from photographers using a stack of notebooks, seemingly trying to avoid being seen.

New photo of Wednesday’s Oval Office encounter involving Governor Whitmer from Eric Lee of The New York Times was published this morning. pic.twitter.com/bdGaaQGMEm — Zach Gorchow (@ZachGorchow) April 12, 2025

Whitmer’s team claimed the governor was caught off guard when she was unexpectedly brought into the Oval Office as Trump signed a series of executive orders and proclamations. The moment suggests Whitmer lost the battle to avoid being publicly associated with Trump—despite her state’s growing need for federal support.

Trump acknowledged Whitmer’s presence in the Oval Office and commended her for doing “an excellent job” in Michigan.

“We’re honored to have Gretchen Whitmer from Michigan, great state of Michigan, and she’s been, she’s really done an excellent job, very good person,” the president said.

However, Whitmer's office told CNN she was unaware she would be included in Trump’s signing ceremony. Despite that, the left-leaning network still criticized her for simply being in the room.

"This does not look like the politics of resistance,” CNN host Audie Cornish said.

"Just a f**king disaster,” a Democratic operative told NBC News. “It feels like it removes some of the momentum she had as a politically savvy swing-state Dem.”