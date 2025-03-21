Libs Are Going to Freak Out Over Who Bill Maher Will Meet With...
The Dems' Reported Pivot on Trans Issues Will Be a Brutal Transition
Trump Revokes More Security Clearances. Some Big Names Are on the List.
CNN Makes Those Violently Attacking Teslas Out to Be the Victims
Court Sentences Couple That Forced Black Adopted Children to Work as 'Slaves'
VIP
Controversy in Insulting Drug Cartels, a New White House Non-Feud, and the Gals...
VIP
When Illegal Immigration and Guns Collide
Elissa Slotkin Slams AOC, Questions What Has She ‘Actually Done?’
VIP
New Poll Finds Alarming Number of Dems Oppose Deportation of Pro-Hamas Sympathizer
Columbia University Caves, Agrees to Policy Changes Demanded by Trump Administration
Illegal Alien Fugitive Extradited for Killing of Sarah Root
Trump Announces World’s First Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet
Maine Universities Cave, Keep Men Out of Women’s Sports
Chuck Schumer Sure Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Trump While Speaking...
Tipsheet

Kennedy Center Worker Posts Absurd Video of Himself

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 21, 2025 9:30 PM
Pool via AP

A contractor at the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, was fired after posting a bizarre and explicit naked monologue that targeted President Donald Trump following his appointment as chair. The performance was widely condemned for its crude nature and political overtones, which sparked backlash.

Advertisement

Tavish Forsyth, who served as program director at the Kennedy Center’s Opera Institute, posted a 35-minute video berating Trump while sitting naked on a bed. At first, Forsyth appeared clothed before attacking Trump for banning drag performers at the Kennedy Center. However, in a bizarre turn of events, he began taking his clothes off after noting that “We’re all born naked.” 

“F*ck Donald Trump and the Kennedy Center,” Forsyth said. “But on the other hand, does staying, holding the line, and living to fight another day — do I take up space and defend the vision of this institution that is diverse and inclusive, unlike Trump’s vision for America?”

Forsyth was fired from his position at the performing arts center soon after he posted the video. 

“The video was extremely disturbing and does not represent the values of the Kennedy Center. Most concerning of all, his contracted position was specifically to work with minors,” Roma Dharavi, vice president of public relations at the Kennedy Center, said. “Who knows what kind of radical ideology they have been pushing on the youth? Not anymore. They’re fired.”

Recommended

Trump Revokes More Security Clearances. Some Big Names Are on the List. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell echoed Daravi's remarks, stating that the government will no longer fund radical programs, including drag shows at the Kennedy Center.

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Revokes More Security Clearances. Some Big Names Are on the List. Matt Vespa
Libs Are Going to Freak Out Over Who Bill Maher Will Meet With Next Matt Vespa
The Dems' Reported Pivot on Trans Issues Will Be a Brutal Transition Matt Vespa
USAID Caught Red-Handed in Censorship Conspiracy Mia Cathell
John Roberts Is Responsible for the High Court's Self-Delegitimization Josh Hammer
The Left Knew They Were Lying to Us All Along Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Revokes More Security Clearances. Some Big Names Are on the List. Matt Vespa
Advertisement