A contractor at the prestigious Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, was fired after posting a bizarre and explicit naked monologue that targeted President Donald Trump following his appointment as chair. The performance was widely condemned for its crude nature and political overtones, which sparked backlash.

Tavish Forsyth, who served as program director at the Kennedy Center’s Opera Institute, posted a 35-minute video berating Trump while sitting naked on a bed. At first, Forsyth appeared clothed before attacking Trump for banning drag performers at the Kennedy Center. However, in a bizarre turn of events, he began taking his clothes off after noting that “We’re all born naked.”

“F*ck Donald Trump and the Kennedy Center,” Forsyth said. “But on the other hand, does staying, holding the line, and living to fight another day — do I take up space and defend the vision of this institution that is diverse and inclusive, unlike Trump’s vision for America?”

Forsyth was fired from his position at the performing arts center soon after he posted the video.

“The video was extremely disturbing and does not represent the values of the Kennedy Center. Most concerning of all, his contracted position was specifically to work with minors,” Roma Dharavi, vice president of public relations at the Kennedy Center, said. “Who knows what kind of radical ideology they have been pushing on the youth? Not anymore. They’re fired.”

Envoy for Special Missions Richard Grenell echoed Daravi's remarks, stating that the government will no longer fund radical programs, including drag shows at the Kennedy Center.