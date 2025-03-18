DOJ Moves Towards Justice for Americans Murdered on October 7
Israel Is Putting Remaining Hamas Leaders Into the Ground
Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut
Chuck Schumer's Disastrous Day on The View
Police Arrest Sex Offender After He Was Caught Filming Children at School
These Hospitals Want to Know If Parents' Newborns Identify As Transgender
VIP
US Not the Only Source of Cartel Guns, Apparently
Kash Patel Announces Extradition of MS-13 Leader on FBI's 'Most Wanted' List to...
BREAKING: JFK Files Released
VIP
Actor Makes Absurd Claim About Trump, Terrorists, and 9/11
Leftist Makes Absurd Claim He Was Banned from Kennedy Center by Trump for...
VOA Will Be Reduced to ‘Statutory Minimum,’ Kari Lake Says
VIP
Greenland's Government Responded to Trump's Acquisition Remarks
VIP
Flashback: Medical Association Abandoned its Own Guidance Because Trump Agreed With Them
Tipsheet

Trump's Promises Fulfilled: NASA Astronauts Splashdown to Earth After 200 Days in Space

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 18, 2025 6:40 PM
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

After more than nine months in space, two NASA astronauts finally returned to Earth, touching down in the Gulf of America. Their extended mission, which was initially intended to last for only two weeks, saw them endure the challenges of living in space far beyond their expected timeframe. The astronauts faced a series of technical delays and unforeseen complications, but their safe return marks a significant milestone for both the space agency and the astronauts. 

Advertisement

Williams and Wilmore returned home aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which had been docked at the International Space Station since September 2024. The capsule, which was initially used to transport NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian astronaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to the ISS, had two vacant seats reserved for Williams and Wilmore. The four astronauts couldn’t return to Earth in the same capsule until another crew of four astronauts arrived to take their place.

Dolphins were in the Gulf of America to welcome the NASA astronauts home after being rescued.

Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have safely returned to Earth after an extended stay aboard the International Space Station, thanks to efforts by the Trump administration to ensure their safe return. President Donald Trump said he had expedited their return to Earth, which has been in plan since last summer. Elon Musk’s SpaceX played a key role in facilitating their journey home, with Musk revealing that he had previously offered to bring the astronauts back much earlier. However, he claimed that the Biden administration declined his offer for “political reasons.” NASA explained that budget constraints for a separate mission and the need to maintain a crew on the space station ultimately led to the decision to have Williams and Wilmore return alongside a SpaceX crew.

Recommended

Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Williams and Wilmore became stranded in space due to technical issues with the spacecraft originally designated to bring them back to Earth. 

Tags: NASA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut Matt Vespa
BREAKING: JFK Files Released Sarah Arnold
Chuck Schumer's Disastrous Day on The View Matt Vespa
This Could Be the Most Insane 'Trans' Overreach Story Yet Guy Benson
Leftist Makes Absurd Claim He Was Banned from Kennedy Center by Trump for Being Gay Sarah Arnold
With This Story, Is It Any Wonder Why the AP Is Still Banned From the White House Press Pool? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut Matt Vespa
Advertisement