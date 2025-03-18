After more than nine months in space, two NASA astronauts finally returned to Earth, touching down in the Gulf of America. Their extended mission, which was initially intended to last for only two weeks, saw them endure the challenges of living in space far beyond their expected timeframe. The astronauts faced a series of technical delays and unforeseen complications, but their safe return marks a significant milestone for both the space agency and the astronauts.

Williams and Wilmore returned home aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, which had been docked at the International Space Station since September 2024. The capsule, which was initially used to transport NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian astronaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to the ISS, had two vacant seats reserved for Williams and Wilmore. The four astronauts couldn’t return to Earth in the same capsule until another crew of four astronauts arrived to take their place.

PROMISE MADE, PROMISE KEPT: President Trump pledged to rescue the astronauts stranded in space for nine months.



Today, they safely splashed down in the Gulf of America, thanks to @ElonMusk, @SpaceX, and @NASA! pic.twitter.com/r01hVWAC8S — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2025

Dolphins were in the Gulf of America to welcome the NASA astronauts home after being rescued.

Congratulations Elon for bringing back the Astronauts ! pic.twitter.com/bg8AN5FTOg — primalkey (@primalkey) March 18, 2025

Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have safely returned to Earth after an extended stay aboard the International Space Station, thanks to efforts by the Trump administration to ensure their safe return. President Donald Trump said he had expedited their return to Earth, which has been in plan since last summer. Elon Musk’s SpaceX played a key role in facilitating their journey home, with Musk revealing that he had previously offered to bring the astronauts back much earlier. However, he claimed that the Biden administration declined his offer for “political reasons.” NASA explained that budget constraints for a separate mission and the need to maintain a crew on the space station ultimately led to the decision to have Williams and Wilmore return alongside a SpaceX crew.

What a sight! The parachutes on @SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft have deployed; #Crew9 will shortly splash down off the coast of Florida near Tallahassee. pic.twitter.com/UcQBVR7q03 — NASA (@NASA) March 18, 2025

Never forget that Biden and Harris left 2 NASA astronauts stranded in space for political gain pic.twitter.com/v8sb6z7cLB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 18, 2025

Williams and Wilmore became stranded in space due to technical issues with the spacecraft originally designated to bring them back to Earth.