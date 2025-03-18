DOJ Moves Towards Justice for Americans Murdered on October 7
Israel Is Putting Remaining Hamas Leaders Into the Ground
READ IT: Here's What Trump and Putin Talked About During a Lengthy...
Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut
Chuck Schumer's Disastrous Day on The View
Police Arrest Sex Offender After He Was Caught Filming Children at School
These Hospitals Want to Know If Parents' Newborns Identify As Transgender
Supreme Court Chief Justice Had This to Say About Trump's Calls for Impeaching...
GOP State Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Classify This Condition As a Mental Illness
VIP
US Not the Only Source of Cartel Guns, Apparently
VOA Will Be Reduced to ‘Statutory Minimum,’ Kari Lake Says
VIP
Greenland's Government Responded to Trump's Acquisition Remarks
VIP
Flashback: Medical Association Abandoned its Own Guidance Because Trump Agreed With Them
An Alleged Illegal Abortionist Has Been Arrested
Tipsheet

Leftist Makes Absurd Claim He Was Banned from Kennedy Center by Trump for Being Gay

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 18, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Playwright and actor Harvey Fierstein claimed he was banned from the Kennedy Center following President Donald Trump's takeover as its chair. He also alleged that his shows and plays were barred due to his sexual orientation. However, the irony of his assertions lies in the fact that Richard Grenell, who is openly gay, was appointed by Trump as the President of the Kennedy Center. Grenell is also the first openly gay U.S. Cabinet official. If Fierstein's claims were valid, it would imply that Grenell, too, would have lost his position. 

Advertisement

“He attacks free speech, he attacks the free press, he attacks America’s allies, his only allegiance is to himself— the golden calf,” Fierstein said. “My fellow Americans, I warn you, this is NOT how it begins; this is how freedom ENDS! Trump may have declared ‘woke’ as dead in America. We must prove him wrong.” 

However, Grenell quickly fired back at Fierstein, denouncing his claim as a blatant lie and criticizing his misguided accusations.

“This is a total lie. Whoever told you this (because you obviously didn’t do your own research) should be fired from your team for purposefully making you look foolish,” he wrote on X.  

Grenell stirred controversy among leftist liberals when he called for greater "diversity and inclusion" at the Kennedy Center, following the booing of Vice President JD Vance during his appearance at a National Symphony Orchestra concert last week. Despite the left's portrayal of the Trump administration as anti-LGBTQ, Grenell expressed being "embarrassed" by the audience's behavior and stressed the importance of making the Kennedy Center a place where everyone feels welcome.

Recommended

Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“As President, I take diversity and inclusion very seriously,” he wrote. “I have met with many of you, and I love that we are Christian, Muslim, Jewish, agnostic, gay, straight, Black, white, Hispanic, and absolutely different,” Grenell. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut Matt Vespa
Chuck Schumer's Disastrous Day on The View Matt Vespa
This Could Be the Most Insane 'Trans' Overreach Story Yet Guy Benson
Police Escort DOGE Staffers to Enter Institute of Peace After Standoff Jeff Charles
With This Story, Is It Any Wonder Why the AP Is Still Banned From the White House Press Pool? Katie Pavlich
Israel Is Putting Remaining Hamas Leaders Into the Ground Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chief Justice Roberts Should've Kept His Mouth Shut Matt Vespa
Advertisement