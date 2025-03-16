Dems Cheered Obama's DOGE-Like Initiative, But Cry 'Fascism' When Trump Does the Same

A resurfaced 2011 video reveals former President Barack Obama launching a "Campaign to Cut Waste," strikingly similar to the current Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative to eliminate government inefficiency. In the video, Obama emphasizes the need to reduce wasteful spending, highlighting the appointment of former President Joe Biden to lead the effort, saying that “nobody messes with Joe.” This initiative aimed to increase government accountability, reduce unnecessary costs, and promote fiscal responsibility echoes what the Trump administration is currently trying to do.

Elon Musk recently shared a 2011 video featuring Obama promoting his initiative, "Campaign to Cut Waste," which closely resembles the efforts Musk's DOGE program is currently undertaking. In the video, Obama highlights his efforts to eliminate government waste, pointing out unnecessary federal programs and absurd taxpayer-funded projects, such as an online fan page for a folk music group composed of Forest Rangers.

“Everyone knows that getting rid of the deficit requires some tough decision. And that includes cutting back on billions of dollars in programs that a lot of people care about. But what should be easy is getting rid of the pointless waste and stupid spending that doesn’t benefit anybody,” Obama said in the resurfaced video.

“Obama sounds exactly like DOGE!!” Musk wrote on X.

The former president also addressed inefficient government spending, such as unused government-owned buildings. The Trump administration has canceled several leases to reduce such expenditures.

Democrats applauded Obama’s promises to cut waste then but now are crying hysterically when Trump takes real action.

In addition, former President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore launched a similar initiative called the "Reinventing Government."

Its goal was to reduce government waste, improve efficiency, and cut unnecessary spending. The initiative included the creation of the National Partnership for Reinventing Government (NPR), which sought to streamline federal agencies and improve how they served the public. It was an early attempt to modernize the federal government-- similar to DOGE, which sought to reduce inefficiency and improve fiscal responsibility.