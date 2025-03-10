Gabbard Drops Latest List of Stripped Security Clearances
Top Union Boss Has an Epic Meltdown
USDA Stops Funding Research Into Trans Men's Menstrual Cycles
Watch Dylan Mulvaney Try to Answer Questions About Biological Males Competing Against Fema...
VIP
North Carolina Bill Would Treat Victimized Gun Owners as Criminals
VIP
When a California Newspaper Talks Sense on Self-Defense Bill
Abbey Gate Bombing Suspect Will Remain In Custody
Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer Confirmed Head of Labor, Completing Trump's Cabinet
Judge Halts Attempt to Deport Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil, but Is That Even...
VIP
Back to Common Sense: DC’s BLM Plaza Taken Down After Four Years
Columbia University Shifts Stance After Trump Cuts $400 Million in Federal Grants
Trump White House Releases List of 50 Wins for 50 Days Worth of...
Kristi Noem Refutes Media Attempt at Demonizing Immigration Policy
Illegal Immigrant Who Escaped From a Venezuela Prison Was Arrested in Buffalo Over...
Tipsheet

Longtime WaPo Editor Ruth Marcus Resigns After Column Criticizing Jeff Bezos Gets Pulled

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 10, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Washington Post editor Ruth Marcus has resigned following a contentious incident in which her column, criticizing the newspaper's new direction under owner Jeff Bezos, was pulled. The veteran opinion columnist’s piece, which "respectfully dissented" from Bezos’ changes to the outlet's editorial strategy, was scrapped before publication.

Advertisement

In her resignation letter, Marcus, who worked at the paper for over 40 years, accused CEO Will Lewis of pulling her column from the publication lineup for “expressing concern about the newly announced direction for the section.” 

“Will’s decision not to run the column that I wrote respectfully dissenting from Jeff’s edict — something that I have not experienced in almost two decades of column-writing — underscores that the traditional freedom of columnists to select the topics they wish to address and say what they think has been dangerously eroded,” Marcus wrote. 

This comes after Bezos announced that the WaPo’s editorial section would take a new approach and focus on “personal liberties and free markets” instead of publishing criticism of the two. Marcus claimed that this threatens readers' trust in the accuracy of what they are reading. 

“Jeff’s announcement that the opinion section will henceforth not publish views that deviate from the pillars of individual liberties and free markets threatens to break the trust of readers that columnists are writing what they believe, not what the owner has deemed acceptable,” her letter continued. 

Recommended

Judge Halts Attempt to Deport Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil, but Is That Even the Whole Story? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

A spokesperson for the WaPo said that the paper respects Marcus’ decision to leave and wishes her the best.  

As part of the overhaul, the national desk will be divided into two sections: one focused on national reporting and the other on politics and government. This shift will also incorporate most of the outlet's political journalists and the economics and economic policy team from the business section. Bezos revealed that the changes resulted in opinions editor David Shipley resigning. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Halts Attempt to Deport Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil, but Is That Even the Whole Story? Rebecca Downs
Just Wait Until You Hear How Hunter Biden Is Trying to Get His Laptop Lawsuit Dismissed Rebecca Downs
Do Normal People Pay Any Attention at All to These Democrat Lunatics? Kurt Schlichter
Top Union Boss Has an Epic Meltdown Katie Pavlich
Entrepreneur Speaks Out After Nancy Mace Accuses Him of Participating in Sex Crimes Jeff Charles
Columbia University Shifts Stance After Trump Cuts $400 Million in Federal Grants Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Halts Attempt to Deport Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil, but Is That Even the Whole Story? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement