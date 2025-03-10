Democrats Are Trying To Kill DOGE By Killing Continuing Resolution Proposal

Republicans are pushing for the swift passage of a Continuing Resolution (CR) to ensure the government remains funded and avoid a potential shutdown. Party leaders emphasize that passing the CR is crucial to maintaining stability while providing an opportunity to secure vital conservative priorities, such as preventing unnecessary spending and holding the line against liberal overreach. With fiscal responsibility at the forefront, GOP members rally behind the CR to ensure the nation's focus stays on essential issues, protect taxpayers from potential disruptions, and advance President Donald Trump's agenda.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) stressed that the CR must be passed so that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) can continue exposing waste, fraud, and abuse within the government.

Voting for the CR will begin on Tuesday. The legislation must pass by Friday's midnight deadline of March 14 to avoid a partial government shutdown.

If passed, it will freeze spending and eliminate waste, ensuring that Trump's America First agenda moves forward. It will also fund mass deportations of illegal immigrants and secure the southern border. In addition, the CR will help root out corrupt Deep State spending. The only thing it won't do is make Democrats happy.

The Democratic Party wants to shut down funding for the government and for Trump to agree to restart USAID so that all of their fraud and overspending can continue. They also want to eliminate Elon Musk and DOGE, which has exposed the party's woke overspending.

Despite the lack of Democrat support, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY) told reporters last week that "Democrats are ready to negotiate a meaningful, bipartisan spending agreement that puts working people first.

However, he claimed that the CR threatened to cut funding for healthcare, nutritional assistance, and veterans' benefits despite that not being actual.

"[The] partisan continuing resolution threatens to cut funding for key programs...That is not acceptable," he continued.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said that his party has "always believed the only solution is a bipartisan solution, no matter what."