Abbey Gate Bombing Suspect Will Remain In Custody

The alleged mastermind behind the deadly Abbey Gate bombing, which occurred during the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 under the Biden administration, made his first court appearance in the United States following his extradition to the United States. The accused, charged with orchestrating the attack that killed 13 U.S. service members and over 100 Afghan civilians, faced a federal judge in an Alexandria, Virginia courtroom on Monday, where he was formally arraigned on multiple counts of providing and conspiring to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization resulting in death.

Mohammad Sharifullah, identified by the Department of Justice as an ISIS-K operative, will remain in custody after Magistrate Judge Fitzpatrick ruled that there was probable cause to hold him pending further court hearings. FBI Special Agent Seth Parker testified to establish this probable cause for the charge. While Parker agreed with Sharifullah's public defender that the accused was not among the top planners of the attack, the judge found sufficient grounds to keep him in custody.

During his court hearing, Parker stated that an ISIS-K leader manipulated Sharifullah to carry out surveillance on the road leading to Abbey Gate, checking for any obstacles or law enforcement presence along the route. While Parker said the suspect was not present at the time of the attack, Sharifullah has reportedly assisted in previous suicide bombings.

Sharifullah made his first court appearance last week, where he admitted to the federal charge of conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization. This crime could result in a life sentence if he is convicted.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that Sharifullah was captured by Pakistani special forces near the Pakistani-Afghan border, as reported by a Pakistani intelligence official familiar with the operation. He was extradited to the U.S. last week. In a prior interview with the FBI, Sharifullah is said to have confessed to his role in three major terrorist attacks, including the one at Abbey Gate, according to a criminal complaint.