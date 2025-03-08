Is Putin Ready for a Truce With Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed willingness to discuss a potential truce with Ukraine following threats from President Donald Trump. Trump warned Russia of “large-scale banking sanctions” and steep tariffs if the ongoing conflict continued, pressuring the Kremlin to reconsider its stance. This shift in Putin's tone comes amid growing international pressure and concerns over the never-ending war. Trump’s aggressive rhetoric has signaled the possibility of harsher economic measures if peace talks are not pursued.

According to reports on Friday, Putin is considering brokering a peace deal with Ukraine, suggesting he is willing to discuss a long-overdue peace agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now before it is too late. Thank you!!!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday.

This comes after Trump halted military aid to Ukraine, including military assistance currently en route to the country after Zelensky said the war with Russia is “very, very far away.”

However, not everyone believes a peace deal is the best move.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, "Peace in Ukraine is more dangerous than the ongoing war."