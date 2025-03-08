Fired FBI Official Who Told Staff to 'Dig in' Against the Trump Administration...
A Major Dem Fundraising Operation Is in Total Disarray
Here's the 10-Minute Video That Obliterates the Liberal Media's Protection of Joe Biden
Raise Your Hand If You Saw This Attack on Elon Musk Coming
Fetterman Calls Out His Party's Antics During Trump's Joint Address to Congress
Stagnant Quo
BlackRock Secures Multi-Billion Dollar Deal to Bring Panama Canal Ports Under U.S. Control
Here Are the States Moving Forward With School Choice Initiatives
New Book Uncovers Security Breaches During Trump's Campaign
Trump’s Historic Crypto Summit: Trump Converts Become Key Bitcoin Reserve Supporters
College Grade Inflation Undermines Workforce Competitiveness
Erasing Medical Debt Won’t Fix the Problem — Competition Will
Reclaiming America’s Charitable Spirit: Letting the People Lead Our Philanthropy
School Choice Is Not a Statist Solution
Tipsheet

Is Putin Ready for a Truce With Ukraine?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 08, 2025 12:00 PM
Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed willingness to discuss a potential truce with Ukraine following threats from President Donald Trump. Trump warned Russia of “large-scale banking sanctions” and steep tariffs if the ongoing conflict continued, pressuring the Kremlin to reconsider its stance. This shift in Putin's tone comes amid growing international pressure and concerns over the never-ending war.  Trump’s aggressive rhetoric has signaled the possibility of harsher economic measures if peace talks are not pursued.

Advertisement

According to reports on Friday, Putin is considering brokering a peace deal with Ukraine, suggesting he is willing to discuss a long-overdue peace agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. 

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely “pounding” Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now before it is too late. Thank you!!!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Friday. 

This comes after Trump halted military aid to Ukraine, including military assistance currently en route to the country after Zelensky said the war with Russia is “very, very far away.” 

However, not everyone believes a peace deal is the best move. 

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, "Peace in Ukraine is more dangerous than the ongoing war." 

Recommended

Here's the 10-Minute Video That Obliterates the Liberal Media's Protection of Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the 10-Minute Video That Obliterates the Liberal Media's Protection of Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Kash Patel’s FBI Shocks Nation With Treason Arrests Just Two Weeks Into His Role Sarah Arnold
Fired FBI Official Who Told Staff to 'Dig in' Against the Trump Administration Got an Absurd Sendoff Matt Vespa
A Major Dem Fundraising Operation Is in Total Disarray Matt Vespa
Raise Your Hand If You Saw This Attack on Elon Musk Coming Matt Vespa
Here Are the States Moving Forward With School Choice Initiatives Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the 10-Minute Video That Obliterates the Liberal Media's Protection of Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement