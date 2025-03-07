U.S. Somalian Rep Admits Her Purpose is to Develop Somalia

U.S. Representative Deqa Dhalac (D-Maine) has sparked controversy after admitting that her primary focus is to develop Somalia rather than advancing the interests of the United States. In a recent statement, Dhalac expressed her commitment to supporting her homeland’s growth and progress, suggesting that her work in Congress is rooted in her desire to help Somalia flourish. Her comments have raised eyebrows among critics, who argue that her priorities may be at odds with her responsibilities as an elected official representing American constituents.

Advertisement

Dhalac, a Somali immigrant and former Mayor of South Portland, further aligned herself with the Democratic Party’s America-last agenda after revealing that her primary goal as a U.S. Representative is to advance the interests of her home country, Somalia, rather than those of the United States.

“We Somalis living outside of Somalia must always prioritize our country, Somalia, and think of developing our country,” she said in a video. “This must be done, especially by those Somalis abroad, such as in the U.S.”

America last:



A Maine State Rep says her priority is to develop Somalia... pic.twitter.com/V65NqKV3wf — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) March 5, 2025

She first came to the United States over 30 years ago to escape the violence and governmental chaos of Somalia’s civil war, seeking a better life for herself and her three children. While she fled Somalia in search of safety and opportunity, her actions have raised concerns as she continues to prioritize Somalia’s interests over those of the United States.

Dhalac is not the only U.S. Democrat who has put her home country before America. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has been criticized for prioritizing Somalia's interests over those of the United States.

Omar has previously been outspoken about her support for policies that align more closely with Somalia's needs, even if they conflict with U.S. interests. She has advocated for more significant U.S. involvement in foreign aid to Somalia, calling for more attention to the country's humanitarian crisis. She has also expressed a deep desire to see Somalia prosper and has opposed U.S. military interventions.