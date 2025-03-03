Linda McMahon Confirmed As Secretary of Education

Linda McMahon has been officially confirmed, 51-45, as the United States Secretary of Education, marking a significant shift in the leadership of the nation's education system. As appointed by President Donald Trump, McMahon's confirmation comes after a contentious but ultimately successful confirmation process. As a former CEO and prominent business leader, she brings a wealth of experience from the private sector and a strong commitment to reforming education. Her appointment is seen as a step toward a more innovative approach to addressing the challenges facing schools, teachers, and students in the United States.

Senate confirms Linda McMahon as Education Secretary 51-45 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 3, 2025

McMahon led Trump’s Small Business Administration during his first term. She was known for listening to small businesses and making the SBA a more effective agency. The president has promised to shut down the education department and said he wants McMahon “to put herself out of a job.” He has already signed sweeping executive orders to dismantle LGBTQ and diversity programs from the education department. During her February confirmation hearing, McMahon stated her goal is to make the Education Department “operate more efficiently.”

Many supporters of McMahon praised her as being "committed to righting the ship of American education" and "empowering parents, not politicians."

"The Department of Education was set up in 1980 — and since that time, we have spent almost a trillion dollars, and we have watched our performance scores continue to go down," McMahon said during her hearing. "It's not working."

She previously led efforts to promote reading and civic engagement through WWE and spent 16 years on the board of trustees for Sacred Heart University in her home state of Connecticut.