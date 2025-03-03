BREAKING: Orders Have Gone Out on the Future of Ukraine Aid
Can Zelenskyy Patch Things Up? Trump Just Answered That Question
Why There Won't Be a Major Backlash Over Trump's Brutal Beatdown of Zelensky
YAF Launches Nationwide Offensive on Colleges Defying Trump's Order Stopping DEI Insanity
VIP
After Slamming Deportations, CNN Allows the Democrats to Try Taking Credit for Border...
VIP
Plan to Keep an Eye on Montana Pot Users Sounds Very Familiar
VIP
Are Democrats Potentially Shifting on Guns? Some Seem to Suggest They Should
Why No European Politician Can Be 'Leader of the Free World'
VIP
This Government Agency Just Offered Staffers $25,000 to Quit
VIP
DNC-Linked Reporter Backs Down After Being Caught Exposing ICE Raids
Defiant Zelenskyy Hits Back at Lindsey Graham’s Calls for Resignation
Sen. Murphy Rants Against 'MAGA World' After He's Called Out for Meeting With...
American Savings Surge as DOGE Shows Promising Success
VIP
Woke Tales: 'Progressive' Leadership Continues to Fail Deep Blue Cities
Tipsheet

Linda McMahon Confirmed As Secretary of Education

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 03, 2025 6:27 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Linda McMahon has been officially confirmed, 51-45, as the United States Secretary of Education, marking a significant shift in the leadership of the nation's education system. As appointed by President Donald Trump, McMahon's confirmation comes after a contentious but ultimately successful confirmation process. As a former CEO and prominent business leader, she brings a wealth of experience from the private sector and a strong commitment to reforming education. Her appointment is seen as a step toward a more innovative approach to addressing the challenges facing schools, teachers, and students in the United States. 

Advertisement

McMahon led Trump’s Small Business Administration during his first term. She was known for listening to small businesses and making the SBA a more effective agency. The president has promised to shut down the education department and said he wants McMahon “to put herself out of a job.” He has already signed sweeping executive orders to dismantle LGBTQ and diversity programs from the education department. During her February confirmation hearing, McMahon  stated her goal is to make the Education Department “operate more efficiently.” 

Many supporters of McMahon praised her as being "committed to righting the ship of American education" and "empowering parents, not politicians." 

"The Department of Education was set up in 1980 — and since that time, we have spent almost a trillion dollars, and we have watched our performance scores continue to go down," McMahon said during her hearing. "It's not working."

Recommended

Sen. Murphy Rants Against 'MAGA World' After He's Called Out for Meeting With Zelenskyy Ahead of WH Visit Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

She previously led efforts to promote reading and civic engagement through WWE and spent 16 years on the board of trustees for Sacred Heart University in her home state of Connecticut. 

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Murphy Rants Against 'MAGA World' After He's Called Out for Meeting With Zelenskyy Ahead of WH Visit Rebecca Downs
BREAKING: Orders Have Gone Out on the Future of Ukraine Aid Katie Pavlich
Can Zelenskyy Patch Things Up? Trump Just Answered That Question Katie Pavlich
Here's the SNL Skit That Got High Marks This Weekend Matt Vespa
Where Do You Go After 'Literally Hitler'? Kurt Schlichter
WH Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Had a One-Word Response to This Fake News Piece About Trump & Russia Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. Murphy Rants Against 'MAGA World' After He's Called Out for Meeting With Zelenskyy Ahead of WH Visit Rebecca Downs
Advertisement