Pro-Ukrainian Protesters Disrupt JD Vance’s Family Ski Trip, Prompting VP to Move Locations

Vice President J.D. Vance and his family were forced to relocate to an "undisclosed location" after a group of pro-Ukrainian protesters disrupted their family ski trip. During their vacation, the protesters confronted the vice presidential family, raising security concerns. This incident comes after President Donald Trump and Vance’s heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday at the White House.

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Vermont on Saturday to protest Vance’s visit to Sugarbush Resort, holding signs that read “Nazi scum," “traitor,” and telling him to "go ski in Russia.”

Others held signs that read “Trump serves Putin” and “Stand with Ukraine.”

According to reports, the Vance family had planned to stay at a four-star inn near the resort but moved to an undisclosed location after “seeing the ruckus.” The vice president and his family then tried to ski on one side of a mountain to avoid the large crowds; however, protesters also gathered there.

Welcome to your ski vacation in Vermont, JD Vance! pic.twitter.com/poXQlooe7r — Carolyn Gorman (@CarolynGorman11) March 1, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: JD Vance and his family were forced to relocate to a secret location after pro-Ukraine protesters confronted him in Vermont.



PROTESTER: “After what Vance did yesterday, he crossed the line.”



These people are completely unhinged.



Thoughts? ⬇️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uyYJu9HLBv — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) March 1, 2025

VP JD Vance was encountered by protesters in Vermont today.



Yikes, JD you chewed out their dream boy, Zelensky. Vermonters by & large are hard left loons. Come 2 Idaho or Utah. We have beautiful skiing here.



If u had the VP’s ear, where would u

have advised him 2 go skiing? pic.twitter.com/5mK9qiF6FJ — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) March 1, 2025

Wow: JD Vance is apparently skiing in Vermont this weekend and the locals aren’t having it. Thousands have lined the streets in protest. pic.twitter.com/ngbRc0zPoG — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 1, 2025

During Trump and Vance’s meeting with Zelenskyy, the vice president called the foreign leader “disrespectful,” arguing that he should be thanking Trump for trying to bring an end to Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia. Instead, Zelenskyy tried to say that Ukraine had “been alone” in the war against Russia and criticized the United States despite the U.S. giving the foreign nation billions of dollars in aid and military weapons.