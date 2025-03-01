Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the...
Tipsheet

Former Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Officially Jumps into NYC Mayoral Race

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 01, 2025 2:32 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Former Democrat New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially entered the race for New York City mayor, signaling a bold attempt at a political comeback. After resigning in 2021 amid sexual harassment allegations and a tarnished public image, Cuomo is now seeking to reclaim his political influence. With his announcement, the former governor aims to bring his experience in state leadership to the city’s top job. However, his bid will likely face significant opposition as critics and supporters weigh his controversial legacy against his promises for the city's future.

On Saturday, Cuomo announced his mayoral bid in a video post on X. He said "the greatest city in the world" is facing many challenges, including "random violence" and ongoing homelessness. 

“The city just feels threatening, out of control,” Cuomo said. “These conditions exist not as an act of God but rather as an act of our political leaders. Or, more precisely, the lack of intelligent action by many of our political leaders. I know we can turn the city around, and I believe I can help, and that is why I announced my candidacy today for mayor of New York City.” 

Cuomo was accused of sexually harassing eleven women— nine of whom were past or present state employees. He has continued to deny the allegations. 

He briefly addressed the allegation in the video, stating that he would handle things differently if given another opportunity.

“Did I always do everything right in my years of government service? Of course not. Would I do some things differently knowing what I know now? Certainly. Did I make mistakes? Some painfully. Definitely. And I believe I learned from them and that I am a better person for. And I hope to show you that every day,” he said. 

