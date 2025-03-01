Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the...
February Border Numbers Are In – And They’re Looking Strong

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 01, 2025 1:44 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released their southern border encounter numbers for the month of February, which shows that President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown is working. 

On Saturday, Trump took his Truth Social account to announce that his first full month in office saw the lowest number of illegal immigrants enter the United States in recent history. According to the latest CBP report, there were only 8,326 apprehensions of illegal aliens by Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border. The president stated that even despite trying to enter the country, they were quickly rejected entry into the U.S.’s interior. Some were even prosecuted for crimes against the nation. 

Trump pointed out that under former President Joe Biden, 300,000 illegal immigrants were crossing into the United States in the matter of just one month— with nearly all of them being allowed to enter the U.S. 

Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that CBP encountered only 200 illegal aliens at the U.S. Southern border— the lowest number of apprehensions in a single day in over 15 years. 

“President Trump and Secretary Noem have sent a clear message to illegal aliens: do not come to our country. You will not be allowed in. And if you get in, we will hunt you down and deport you,” a statement from a senior DHS spokesperson said. “That message has been received. This weekend, we saw the single lowest apprehensions at the southern border in more than 15 years. This is yet another sign that President Trump’s commonsense immigration and border security policies are working.” 

