The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught
California Is Pushing a Gun Control Law That Will Get People Killed
There's Something You Should Know About All Those DOGE Protests in Red States
DC Police Investigating Republican Lawmaker Over Assault Allegations
GOP Lawmakers Express Concerns About DOGE After Getting Pilloried by Their Constituents
VIP
Illinois Set to Potentially Screw Over Hundreds of Lawful Gun Owners
Zelensky Backs Down from Trump, Agrees to a Minerals Deal
Vivek Ramaswamy Secures Big Endorsements for Ohio Gov from Trump and Mask
VIP
Hollywood Leftist Threatens to 'Snap' Trump Impersonator’s 'F*cking Neck' in Heated Confro...
Donors Pull Money From Democrat Party
Texas Rancher Killed by IED Near Mexico Border in Apparent Cartel Attack
VIP
‘Shark Tank’ Tycoon Shares His Thoughts on DOGE
Scott Jennings Makes a Fool of Multiple CNN Leftist Panelists in One Night
Analysis: Is Trump's Approval Rating Losing Altitude?
Tipsheet

Trump Strips Security Clearances from Those Tied to Jack Smith's Political Witch Hunts

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 25, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is revoking security clearances for those connected to Special Counsel Jack Smith's political witch hunts against the president. Sources suggest that Trump will act against those linked to the probes into his business dealings and the handling of classified documents, asserting that these individuals were part of a biased and politically motivated effort.

Advertisement

A memo revealed that Trump's intention to revoke security clearances for counsel members involved in Smith's investigations, including several from the D.C.-based law firm Covington & Burling. The memo calls for a federal review and termination of the law firm's engagement "to the maximum extent permitted by law.” It outlines plans for a thorough evaluation of funding decisions to ensure alignment with American citizens' interests and the Trump administration's priorities. According to the Trump administration, the law firm offered Smith $140,000 in legal services. The memo stated that the White House would end the U.S.’ engagement with Covington & Burling LLP to the fullest extent allowed by law.

Peter Koski, the former deputy chief of the Justice Department's public integrity section, and Lanny Breuer, vice chair of the Covington law firm who led the Justice Department's criminal division under the Obama administration, are expected to have their security clearances terminated.

Recommended

The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Trump “is sending a clear message that the Federal Government will no longer tolerate the abuse of power by partisan actors who exploit their positions for political gain,” the White House warned.  

Earlier this year, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a directive condemning the weaponization of the Justice Department under the Biden administration and established a "working group" to investigate the issue. She tasked the working group with examining the weaponization efforts of Special Counsel Jack Smith and his staff, who spent over $50 million targeting President Trump, as well as the prosecutors and law enforcement personnel involved in the unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home.

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught Katie Pavlich
Scott Jennings Makes a Fool of Multiple CNN Leftist Panelists in One Night Rebecca Downs
There's Something You Should Know About All Those DOGE Protests in Red States Jeff Charles
Fani Willis to Jim Jordan: Stop 'Bullying' Me! It's Black History Month Mia Cathell
Zelensky Backs Down from Trump, Agrees to a Minerals Deal Sarah Arnold
Hamas Leader Is Apparently Having Some Second Thoughts About Oct. 7 Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Leakers Blowing Up ICE Raids Have Been Caught Katie Pavlich
Advertisement