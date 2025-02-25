Trump Strips Security Clearances from Those Tied to Jack Smith's Political Witch Hunts

President Donald Trump is revoking security clearances for those connected to Special Counsel Jack Smith's political witch hunts against the president. Sources suggest that Trump will act against those linked to the probes into his business dealings and the handling of classified documents, asserting that these individuals were part of a biased and politically motivated effort.

A memo revealed that Trump's intention to revoke security clearances for counsel members involved in Smith's investigations, including several from the D.C.-based law firm Covington & Burling. The memo calls for a federal review and termination of the law firm's engagement "to the maximum extent permitted by law.” It outlines plans for a thorough evaluation of funding decisions to ensure alignment with American citizens' interests and the Trump administration's priorities. According to the Trump administration, the law firm offered Smith $140,000 in legal services. The memo stated that the White House would end the U.S.’ engagement with Covington & Burling LLP to the fullest extent allowed by law.

Peter Koski, the former deputy chief of the Justice Department's public integrity section, and Lanny Breuer, vice chair of the Covington law firm who led the Justice Department's criminal division under the Obama administration, are expected to have their security clearances terminated.

Trump “is sending a clear message that the Federal Government will no longer tolerate the abuse of power by partisan actors who exploit their positions for political gain,” the White House warned.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a directive condemning the weaponization of the Justice Department under the Biden administration and established a "working group" to investigate the issue. She tasked the working group with examining the weaponization efforts of Special Counsel Jack Smith and his staff, who spent over $50 million targeting President Trump, as well as the prosecutors and law enforcement personnel involved in the unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home.