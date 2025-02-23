How the FBI Responded to Elon Musk's Email Isn't Shocking. The Lib Media...
Zelensky Offers to Resign for Peace, but There's a Catch

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 23, 2025 4:00 PM
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stirred controversy by stating that he would be "ready" to resign if it would lead to peace in Ukraine— after President Donald Trump labeled him a “dictator” and refused to allow the United States to be a cash cow for the foreign nation. This statement, made amidst an ongoing agreement between Ukraine and Russia, comes after Zelensky said he doesn’t recognize Ukraine's $500 billion debt, claiming that the Biden administration gave it to him as a grant— not a loan. 

During a press conference on Sunday, Zelensky stated he was “ready” to resign as leader if it would bring peace to his country, suggesting he could exchange this position for NATO membership. 

“If [it guarantees] peace for Ukraine if you really need me to resign, I am ready. I can exchange it for NATO,” Zelensky said when asked if he would step down from his position if it ensures peace for his nation. 

Zelensky clarified that while he did not intend to hold power for decades, he would not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to take control of Ukraine. His remarks target both Trump and Putin, emphasizing that elections should be held in Ukraine despite legislation banning them under martial law.

Trump criticized former President Joe Biden and Zelensky for not stopping the ongoing war sooner, and in response, Zelensky accused Trump of operating within a “disinformation space.”  

Last week, I reported how Zelensky claimed it would be “more dangerous” for Trump to speak with Putin before addressing Ukraine’s concerns after learning he would be excluded from the peace talks with Russia. 

