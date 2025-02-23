Zelensky Offers to Resign for Peace, but There's a Catch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stirred controversy by stating that he would be "ready" to resign if it would lead to peace in Ukraine— after President Donald Trump labeled him a “dictator” and refused to allow the United States to be a cash cow for the foreign nation. This statement, made amidst an ongoing agreement between Ukraine and Russia, comes after Zelensky said he doesn’t recognize Ukraine's $500 billion debt, claiming that the Biden administration gave it to him as a grant— not a loan.

Advertisement

NEW: Ukraine President Zelensky says the billions of dollars that were given to him by the U.S. was a grant, not a debt owed to the United States.



“I don't even recognize $100 billion. We agreed with Biden that it was a grant, not a debt.”



The statement comes as the Trump… pic.twitter.com/qnAukWjPfz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 23, 2025

During a press conference on Sunday, Zelensky stated he was “ready” to resign as leader if it would bring peace to his country, suggesting he could exchange this position for NATO membership.

“If [it guarantees] peace for Ukraine if you really need me to resign, I am ready. I can exchange it for NATO,” Zelensky said when asked if he would step down from his position if it ensures peace for his nation.

Zelensky clarified that while he did not intend to hold power for decades, he would not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to take control of Ukraine. His remarks target both Trump and Putin, emphasizing that elections should be held in Ukraine despite legislation banning them under martial law.

Trump criticized former President Joe Biden and Zelensky for not stopping the ongoing war sooner, and in response, Zelensky accused Trump of operating within a “disinformation space.”

Last week, I reported how Zelensky claimed it would be “more dangerous” for Trump to speak with Putin before addressing Ukraine’s concerns after learning he would be excluded from the peace talks with Russia.