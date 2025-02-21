Squad Member Under Fire After Admitting She's 'Rooting Against America'

In a stunning display of partisan opposition, Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) recently stirred controversy by openly expressing her support for Mexico and Canada over the United States amid President Trump's administration. Her comments, which have raised eyebrows among many, reflect a troubling trend of prioritizing foreign interests over national unity. It's a stark reminder of how far some are willing to go in resisting political opponents, even if it means undermining American interests in favor of foreign nations. As Crockett herself put it, “It’s really wild” – and the implications are anything but trivial.

On Friday, Crockett, who is very outspoken against conservatives, said she is “rooting” for Mexico and Canada because they are the “ones that are speaking truth to power right now” against the “crazy regime from Mar-a-Lago.”

The Democrat likened the Trump administration to “thugs,” calling it crazy the president was allowed to win the election given his convictions— which have basically become nonexistent.

“If it was me, there is no way. Right now, I got no convictions, no arrests, no nothing and I will never be qualified for president in the eyes of the vast majority of them,” she said. “But a guy who ended up becoming a convicted felon and had other cases that were pending; he is good to go.”

Crockett then suggested that the American people brought on this so-called madness on themselves for electing Trump.

“That’s what it is, but I’m like, y’all knew who he was when y’all elected him, so don’t act surprised,” she added.

Crockett was referring to remarks from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who challenged a State Department order that declared Mexico’s drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

“This cannot be an opportunity for the U.S. to invade our sovereignty,” Sheinbaum said. “With Mexico, it is collaboration and coordination, never subordination or interventionism, and even less invasion.”

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, calling them “entirely unjustified.” He insisted that Canada would retaliate if necessary.