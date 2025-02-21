The Pentagon Purges Are About to Begin
The Associated Press Is Taking the Trump White House to Court
Trump Fires Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Jemele Hill and Her Comrades are Big Mad at What Donald Trump Did...
Here's How Trump Honored African Americans for Black History Month
VIP
CNN's Squatters, Nazi-Hunting Punters, and Transphobic Wildfires Rule the Day
Hell on Earth
Elon Musk's Safety in Spotlight as U.S. Marshals Deputize His Private Security Team
VIP
LA Officials Make Wild Claims About Wildfires
U.S. Hostage Envoy: 'Hamas Broke Ceasefire,' Now They Must Deal With Consequences
Minnesota's Sen. Tina Smith Savagely Ratioed for Celebrating Release of Convicted Murderer
There’s Been an Update Regarding This Biden-Era Abortion Lawsuit
VIP
How Did the Squad Members React to the Death of the Bibas Children?...
Here's What Trump Had to Say to Maine Gov. About Her Failure to...
Tipsheet

Squad Member Under Fire After Admitting She's 'Rooting Against America'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 21, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In a stunning display of partisan opposition, Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) recently stirred controversy by openly expressing her support for Mexico and Canada over the United States amid President Trump's administration. Her comments, which have raised eyebrows among many, reflect a troubling trend of prioritizing foreign interests over national unity. It's a stark reminder of how far some are willing to go in resisting political opponents, even if it means undermining American interests in favor of foreign nations. As Crockett herself put it, “It’s really wild” – and the implications are anything but trivial.

Advertisement

On Friday, Crockett, who is very outspoken against conservatives, said she is “rooting” for Mexico and Canada because they are the “ones that are speaking truth to power right now” against the “crazy regime from Mar-a-Lago.” 

The Democrat likened the Trump administration to “thugs,” calling it crazy the president was allowed to win the election given his convictions— which have basically become nonexistent. 

“If it was me, there is no way. Right now, I got no convictions, no arrests, no nothing and I will never be qualified for president in the eyes of the vast majority of them,” she said. “But a guy who ended up becoming a convicted felon and had other cases that were pending; he is good to go.”

Crockett then suggested that the American people brought on this so-called madness on themselves for electing Trump.

“That’s what it is, but I’m like, y’all knew who he was when y’all elected him, so don’t act surprised,” she added. 

Crockett was referring to remarks from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who challenged a State Department order that declared Mexico’s drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Recommended

Trump Fires Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“This cannot be an opportunity for the U.S. to invade our sovereignty,” Sheinbaum said. “With Mexico, it is collaboration and coordination, never subordination or interventionism, and even less invasion.” 

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau criticized Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, calling them “entirely unjustified.” He insisted that Canada would retaliate if necessary. 

Tags: DEMOCRATS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Fires Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Matt Vespa
The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Here's How the Bibas Children Were Murdered Rebecca Downs
Elon Musk's Safety in Spotlight as U.S. Marshals Deputize His Private Security Team Sarah Arnold
Jemele Hill and Her Comrades are Big Mad at What Donald Trump Did for Black History Month Jeff Charles
Minnesota's Sen. Tina Smith Savagely Ratioed for Celebrating Release of Convicted Murderer Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Fires Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Matt Vespa
Advertisement