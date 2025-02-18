RFK Jr. Targets Childhood Autism

On his first day as President Donald Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is focusing on addressing the rising rates of autism and chronic diseases in America. Given his unwavering stance on environmental and health concerns, Kennedy has pledged to bring greater attention to these pressing issues and fight for policies prioritizing future generations' health and well-being. His focus on these topics has sparked both support and controversy, particularly as he challenges mainstream narratives surrounding public health.

The Make America Healthy Again Commission, chaired by Kennedy, will investigate and address the root causes of America’s escalating health crisis. Initial focus will be on childhood chronic diseases. As a vaccine skeptic, particularly regarding children, Kennedy intends to explore whether the timing of childhood vaccinations and antidepressants are among several possible factors contributing to the nation's issues with chronic diseases.

The commission plans to concentrate on four key policy initiatives to reverse chronic diseases. These include promoting transparency in health data to eliminate conflicts of interest in federally funded research, prioritizing high-quality studies to understand the underlying causes of illness in the American population, collaborating with farmers to ensure access to healthy and affordable food, and expanding health coverage and treatment options to support beneficial lifestyle changes and disease prevention efforts.

During his confirmation hearing, RFK Jr. said that autism rates have "have gone from 1 in 10,000 and today in our children, it's one in 34.”

This occurred as state lawmakers from Arizona, Kansas, and Utah introduced various bills designed to advance the priorities championed by Kennedy.

“It took Bobby to get into the position that he is in now for something to happen," Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-AZ) said. ”I can’t thank him enough for being the microphone … at the high level, to finally put a spotlight on this.”

He recently introduced HB 2164, which seeks to ban some food dyes and additives from school lunch programs in his state. Wyoming, Kansas, Tennessee, Utah, and other states have introduced similar legislation.