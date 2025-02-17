That Response From a Swing State Focus Group Member Definitely Annoyed This CNN...
Tipsheet

Disgraced Eric Swalwell Manages to Pin Plane Crashes on Trump in Latest Outburst

Sarah Arnold
February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

In an all-too-familiar move, Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA), who has been embroiled in scandal and controversy, managed to shift blame for recent plane crashes onto President Donald Trump. Although the crashes occurred under the Trump administration, Swalwell’s partisan rhetoric once again attempts to deflect responsibility from the previous administration’s actions. His remarks exemplify how some Democrats continue to blame Trump for anything and everything, even when it lacks justification. 

Swalwell is facing backlash after he falsely pointed fingers at Trump for the recent plane crashes, saying that “Trump is president” and is in charge of air safety, which means all of the crashes are his fault. 

“No president has had more plane crashes in their first month in office than Donald Trump,” Swalwell, who had an affair with a Chinese spy, Fang Fang, claimed.

His comments come after a small plane with two people on board crashed in Covington, Georgia, on Saturday, making it the fifth fatal plane crash since Trump took office in January. 

However, Swalwell couldn’t be more mistaken. According to the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) official CAROL database of aviation accident investigations, there have been 50 accidents since Trump was inaugurated on January 20. In comparison, the NTSB recorded 94 aviation accidents during former President Joe Biden’s first month in office in 2021. 

In response, White House communications director Steven Cheung condemned Swalwell’s remarks, suggesting the Democrat “must be taking his orders from Fang Fang.” 

“[Swalwell is] suffering from a severe debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome because there is no other reason anyone with a functioning brain would make that type of false and disgusting claim. He is a complete disgrace not only as an elected official but as a human being who has continued to beclown himself," Cheung continued. 

Tom Hanks Faces Brutal Backlash from Trump Supporters After Mocking Them in SNL Sketch Sarah Arnold
Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced on Monday that SpaceX personnel would meet with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to discuss potential improvements in safety protocols following the recent plane crashes. The meeting focused on "a new, better, modern, and safer system" for air traffic management. 

