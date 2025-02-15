Ric Grenell Floats Run For California Gov.— But Only If Kamala Harris Runs

Ric Grenell, a former top aide to President Donald Trump, is making waves in California politics as he threatens to challenge former Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for governor. Known for his outspoken conservative views and leadership in the Trump administration, Grenell positions himself as a strong alternative to the liberal policies that have dominated the state under Harris’s influence. With California facing mounting issues, from skyrocketing homelessness to rising crime rates, Grenell’s potential candidacy signals a bold effort to bring pragmatic, conservative leadership to a state increasingly disillusioned with its far-left agenda.

Trump’s special envoy for special missions told reporters at the Munich Security Conference that he is strongly considering running for California governor in 2026, especially if Harris decides to enter the race. He suggested that Harris, still recovering from her devastating loss in the 2024 presidential race, would be vulnerable if she tried to make a political comeback in her home state.

“If Kamala Harris runs for governor, I believe that she has such baggage and hundreds of millions of dollars in educating the voters of how terrible she is, that it’s a new day in California, and that the Republican actually has a shot,” Grenell said.

While Harris has not publicly acknowledged a potential run for office in the state, reports and close sources indicate she is heavily considering the possibility. Current Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is term-limited and expected to leave office in 2027, so the race would set the stage for a high-profile gubernatorial battle.

Last week, Harris was asked about rumors that she might be eyeing a California governor run. While she didn’t dismiss the speculation outright, explaining that she had only recently returned to the state after leaving Washington, she also didn’t rule out the possibility.

“I have been home for two weeks and three days. My plans are to be in touch with my community, to be in touch with the leaders, and figure out what I can do to support them,” she said.

This would not be the first time Grenell eyed a run in the state’s race. He previously expressed interest in challenging Newsom in 2021 in a recall election but later withdrew his name from the running right before the deadline.

Grenell has left a mark on California residents, particularly in Los Angeles, where his current role involves acting as Trump’s representative for the reconstruction of the city after the disastrous wildfires caused $250 billion in damage.

At the same time, Harris is not particularly popular in the state.

A month before the 2024 election, Harris had only a 45 percent approval rating.