Trump Humiliates CNN's Kaitlan Collins Twice in One Day

During a heated press conference, President Donald Trump targeted CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, roasting her in front of a room full of reporters. With a sharp jab, Trump ridiculed Collins’ past questioning, causing laughter throughout the room. His quick wit and ability to handle tough media scrutiny once again shone through as he effortlessly deflected her questions, much to the other journalists' amusement.

During a media availability in the Oval Office this week, Collins interrupted Trump by shouting a question about Russian President Vladimir Putin while he was discussing whether Putin was seeking a peace deal with Ukraine.

“I believe he wants peace. I believe that President Putin — when I spoke to him yesterday, I mean, I know him very well — yeah, I think he wants peace. I think he would tell me if he didn’t, I think he’d like to see peace,” Trump was telling reporters when Collins interjected asking if he trusts Putin.

Trump responded by saying, "I know [Biden is] a friend of yours... He's a friend of CNN. That's why nobody watches CNN anymore – they have no credibility.”

This wasn’t the first time Trump called out CNN's Kaitlan Collins. During the same press conference, he reprimanded her for speaking out of turn.

When Collins attempted to ask about the tariffs imposed on foreign countries like Canada and Mexico, Trump interjected, saying, "Excuse me, we haven't asked you to speak yet.”