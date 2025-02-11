Tucker Carlson has raised serious concerns about the integrity of U.S. weapons shipments to Ukraine, warning that up to 50 percent of the weapons sent to aid the country’s defense are being resold on the black market. His findings ,which challenges the oversight of U.S. military aid, highlights fears that American-made weapons could end up in the wrong hands, further complicating an already volatile situation. Carlson’s revelation has sparked debate over the effectiveness and accountability of U.S. support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

During a recent episode on the Tucker Carlson show with retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel and Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Daniel Davis, the former Fox News host warned that U.S. weapons that Washington, D.C. has provided to Kiev as military aid in its conflict with Russia could end up in the hands of America’s “actual enemies,” such as terrorists and Mexican drug cartels on the U.S. border.

Carlson pointed out that not only does this situation waste billions in U.S. tax dollars, it puts the United States’ national security at risk.

“This is a crime, what’s happening. Our intel agencies are fully aware of this,” Carlson said, claiming that the United State’s intel agencies and the CIA are profiting off the situation.

Moscow has echoed Tucker Carlson's concerns, asserting that the unchecked flow of Western weapons to Ukraine has resulted in a significant number of these weapons ending up in the hands of organized criminal groups and extremists around the globe.





Davis said the reason for this is because Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked about the topic by a reporter, to which he shot down saying that there was no truth to that. However, Carlson pointed out that, for example, the New York Times could go online and order Ukrainian weapons, describing the situation as a “crime” and a “nightmare.”

Since 2022, under the Biden Administration, Congress has authorized roughly $175 billion in aid for Ukraine. In January, President Donald Trump claimed that Washington has spent “$200 billion more than the EU” on aid to Kiev. However, Zelensky, who has been money hungry for U.S. funding since the Ukraine-Russia war began, said that Kiev had received over $75 billion in military and other forms of assistance from the U.S.

There have been multiple reports of weapons intended for Ukraine ending up in the hands of criminals. In 2023, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that Western anti-tank weapons meant for Ukraine were discovered on Israel’s border, being used against the country. Additionally, in June 2024, Spanish media reported that criminal gangs in southern Spain had acquired modern military-grade weapons, allegedly smuggled from Ukraine.