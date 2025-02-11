American Marc Fogel Freed from Russia, Headed Home to the U.S.

American Marc Fogel has been released and is currently en route on a plane with U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. Fogel is an American citizen detained by Russia on drug charges in 2021. Sources suggest his freedom came as part of a prisoner swap negotiated between the United States and Russia, though the exchange details have not been disclosed.

Fogel was a Pennsylvania school teacher who was declared wrongfully incarcerated at a Russian work camp for four years following negotiations by both the Biden and Trump administrations. However, the Biden administration failed to secure his release, while the Trump administration succeeded. Fogel was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport for attempting to bring medical marijuana into the country for personal use, as he reportedly had a prescription for it in the U.S. He received a 14-year sentence in a Russian prison for what was labeled a drug trafficking offense, despite his argument that it was for medical purposes.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump and his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are able to announce that Mr. Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Marc Fogel, an American who was detained by Russia," White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said in a statement. "President Trump, Steve Witkoff, and the President’s advisors negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine.”

Witkoff is bringing Marc Fogel home. pic.twitter.com/mbIrB7lNF2 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 11, 2025

This follows the recent release of several hostages held by Hamas terrorists under the new Trump administration. An exchange was scheduled for Saturday, with three more hostages expected to be freed from Gaza. However, on Monday, Hamas announced that it would indefinitely suspend the next hostage-prisoner swap, accusing Israel of attacking Palestine and preventing them from returning to the northern part of the strip. The terrorist group claimed that Israel is delaying the delivery of medical supplies and shelters.

In response, President Donald Trump warned Hamas that “all hell is going to break out” if the terrorist group does not release “all” the remaining hostages by the end of the week. There are 76 remaining hostages, 44 of whom are believed to be alive.