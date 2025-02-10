New Book Reveals Trump Used Decoy Plane to Outsmart Potential Iranian Attacks

A chilling plot to attack President Donald Trump's plane has been uncovered, raising serious concerns about security threats targeting the president. Authorities dismantled the plot, but according to a new book, details of the plan involved a coordinated effort to strike the aircraft while in transit by using a decoy plane. The discovery has prompted heightened security measures as law enforcement investigates the individuals behind the plot and works to prevent any potential harm to Trump or those in his proximity.

In the book Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power by Alex Isenstadt, Iran’s plans to assassinate Trump during his 2024 election campaign have been exposed. Precautions by Trump’s team involved using a sham plane owned by his close friend and real estate executive Steve Witkoff. Trump’s co-campaign manager, Susan Wiles, joined the president on his plane while the rest of his staff flew on Trump Force One.

Trump’s co-campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, told the rest of the staff, "boss ain't riding with us today.”

LaCivita assured them that nothing was wrong, but it was a test for how things may happen in the future. However, Trump’s staff was worried they would become “collateral damage” if Iran did launch an attack on the president’s aircraft. The plane ride later became known as the “Ghost Flight.”

Authorities also arranged for Trump to take a decoy motorcade while his staff rode in another. Neither of the threats had been made public before.

Iran aimed to silence dissidents critical of the regime and seek retaliation against Trump for the death of Qasem Soleimani. Federal authorities revealed that radical Muslim leaders had embedded sleeper cells within the U.S., and concerns that assassination on Trump grew. That concern grew more significant after a would-be assassin opened fire at the president’s Florida golf course in September and at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“Law enforcement officials warned Trump last year that Tehran had placed operatives in the US with access to surface-to-air missiles,” Isenstadt said in an interview with Axios.

Secret Service has been informed of several planned attacks on Trump. However, the president warned Iran that if they tried to assassinate him, the nation would be obliterated.

“That would be the end. I've left instructions - if they do it, they get obliterated. There won't be anything left,” Trump said.