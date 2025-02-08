'Back to Plastic!' Trump to End 'Ridiculous' Biden-Era Ban on Plastic Straws

It's just another day of rolling back ridiculous left-wing policies implemented under past administrations!

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he would be scrapping paper straws and bringing back plastic ones, saying that “crooked Joe’s mandate” is dead. In a Truth Social post, the president said he would sign an executive order to end former President Joe Biden’s ban on plastic straws within the federal government.

“I will be signing an Executive Order next week ending the ridiculous Biden push for Paper Straws, which don’t work. BACK TO PLASTIC!” Trump wrote. “Enjoy your next drink without a straw that disgustingly dissolves in your mouth!!!”

In 2022, under the Biden administration, the Department of the Interior ordered the phase-out of all single-use plastic products, including plastic straws, food and beverage containers, and bottles, on all federal lands by 2035. During his term, Biden implemented the "Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability" order, which directed federal agencies to reduce waste and promote recycled products.

Trump has taken a more industry-focused approach to environmental policy. He opposes the Democrats' Green New Deal, which fuels unnecessary panic over so-called climate change. During his first term, Trump opposed several regulations regarding plastic waste that former President Obama had passed.

During his first campaign, the president mocked Biden’s “no plastic straw” rule by selling reusable plastic straws in the iconic MAGA red color, which he called an alternative to “liberal paper straws.” Trump’s campaign raised nearly $500,000 by selling the straws engraved with his name.

“I do think we have bigger problems than plastic straws,” Trump said in 2019. “You have a little straw, but what about the plates, the wrappers and everything else that are much bigger and they’re made of the same material?”

In 2019, failed Democrat presidential candidate former Vice President Kamala Harris echoed the Biden administration's war on plastic, saying she wanted to ban plastic straws.