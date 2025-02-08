Trudeau Caught on Hot Mic Talking About Trump

A hot mic moment has sparked controversy as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught on tape suggesting that President Donald Trump is "serious about annexing Canada." The candid remark, made during a private conversation, has raised eyebrows and sparked debate, with some questioning whether Trudeau was joking or expressing genuine concern over the future of U.S.-Canada relations.

On Friday, Trudeau was caught saying he thinks Trump is serious about making Canada the 51st U.S. state. The Canadian prime minister reportedly made the remarks to business leaders and labor leaders in a closed-door session mistakenly carried by a loudspeaker.

Trudeau said Trump’s ambitions of annexation are a " real thing,” and “Mr. Trump has it in mind that the easiest way to do it is absorbing our country, and it is a real thing. In my conversations with him on …They're very aware of our resources, of what we have, and they very much want to be able to benefit from those.”

The president has suggested the possibility of the U.S. acquiring Canada, citing its vast reserves of critical minerals. Canada holds significant economic value as one of the world's top producers of oil, lumber, wheat, and metals like gold, platinum, and nickel.

Gil McGowan, president of the Alberta Federation of Labor, confirmed that Trudeau was speaking over the loudspeaker.

“Yes, I can confirm that Trudeau said his assessment is that what Trump really wants is not action on fentanyl or immigration or even the trade deficit, what he really wants is to either dominate Canada or take it outright," McGowan wrote on X.

Trump has consistently threatened Canada with tariffs, accusing the country of not doing enough to stop the flow of illegal immigrants and drugs, especially fentanyl, into the U.S. Additionally, he claims the U.S. has been subsidizing Canada to the tune of $200 billion each year. However, Trump said he would nix tariffs on the country if Canada agreed to join the U.S. as a 51st state, saying that Trudeau would make a great governor.

Following a brief phone conversation with Trump last week, Trudeau agreed to implement a $1.3 billion border plan and appoint a fentanyl czar. He also committed to bolstering Canada’s border security with new helicopters, technology, additional personnel, and improved coordination with U.S. authorities, deploying nearly 10,000 personnel for border protection efforts.