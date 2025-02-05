Are Harsher Penalties Coming for Threatening Supreme Court Justices?
We Can't All Have USAID As a Sugar Daddy
Gun Owners of America Files Lawsuit Challenging the Dumbest Firearm Law In the...
Mexico Begins Sending Troops to Southern Border After Trump Threatens Tariffs
Scott Turner Has Been Confirmed to Lead HUD
Female Athletes Celebrate Trump Banning Men From Women's Sports
VIP
Republicans Should Have No Problem Winning This Special Election to Replace Elise Stefanik
Trump Would Rather Have Peace Agreement With Iran Than Blow It to ‘Smithereens'
Men Are Forbidden From Competing in Women's Sports Thanks to Trump's New Executive...
Mitch McConnell Suffers More Falls
The Most Outrageous, Horrific Things USAID Did With Your Tax Dollars
Jasmine Crockett’s Unhinged Rant About ‘White Tears’ Is Crazy Even for Her
VIP
Illegal Immigrant Protests: How Not to Win Friends or Influence People
Hamas Will Not Control Gaza Again, Witkoff Says
Tipsheet

FCC Launches Probe into Soros-Backed Radio Station After it Exposed Undercover ICE Agent Locations

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 05, 2025 5:30 PM
Courtesy of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched an investigation into a Soros-backed radio station following reports that it revealed the live locations of undercover Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The controversial broadcast, which aired sensitive details about law enforcement operations, has raised alarms over safety concerns and potential privacy breaches. The FCC's probe aims to determine whether the station violated any regulations or endangered public safety by disclosing such classified information. 

Advertisement

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, sent the radio station a formal letter of inquiry as part of its probe into whether it violated the terms of its FCC license, which mandates operation in the "public interest." The Enforcement Bureau’s inquiry highlights that the ICE agents were working in an area known for violent gang activity when their locations were disclosed. The station could face severe penalties, including the possible revocation of its broadcasting license if found in violation.

Carr said that ICE and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent’s “safety is paramount,” promising that the FCC would hold broadcasters from the radio station backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros accountable. 

Earlier this week, I reported that Soros-backed radio station, KCBS Radio Weekend News on KCBS 740 AM in San Jose, disclosed the locations of unmarked ICE vehicles, detailing where ICE agents were carrying out deportation operations. Host Bret Burkhart gave specific information regarding the cars, potentially compromising their cover and putting the federal agents at risk.  

Recommended

The Most Outrageous, Horrific Things USAID Did With Your Tax Dollars Mia Cathell
Advertisement

“The county response network said agents in San Jose were in unmarked vehicles, including a black [omitted], a gray [omitted], and a white [omitted]. ICE agents were also reported outside a residence on South [omitted] roads, and officers were reportedly at the target on [omitted],” Burkhart said during the January 26 show. 

The investigation follows growing concerns about Soro’s increasing control over U.S. media. Last year, he purchased over 200 Audacy radio stations across 40 media markets. 

Tags: GEORGE SOROS ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Most Outrageous, Horrific Things USAID Did With Your Tax Dollars Mia Cathell
Jasmine Crockett’s Unhinged Rant About ‘White Tears’ Is Crazy Even for Her Rebecca Downs
Judiciary Dems Want a Second Kash Patel Hearing. Chairman Grassley Responds. Leah Barkoukis
Trump Issues a New Warning About Remaining Hostages Katie Pavlich
Democrats Are Already Trying to Impeach Donald Trump. Here's Why. Jeff Charles
Are Harsher Penalties Coming for Threatening Supreme Court Justices? Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Most Outrageous, Horrific Things USAID Did With Your Tax Dollars Mia Cathell
Advertisement