FCC Launches Probe into Soros-Backed Radio Station After it Exposed Undercover ICE Agent Locations

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched an investigation into a Soros-backed radio station following reports that it revealed the live locations of undercover Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The controversial broadcast, which aired sensitive details about law enforcement operations, has raised alarms over safety concerns and potential privacy breaches. The FCC's probe aims to determine whether the station violated any regulations or endangered public safety by disclosing such classified information.

Advertisement

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, sent the radio station a formal letter of inquiry as part of its probe into whether it violated the terms of its FCC license, which mandates operation in the "public interest." The Enforcement Bureau’s inquiry highlights that the ICE agents were working in an area known for violent gang activity when their locations were disclosed. The station could face severe penalties, including the possible revocation of its broadcasting license if found in violation.

Carr said that ICE and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agent’s “safety is paramount,” promising that the FCC would hold broadcasters from the radio station backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros accountable.

Earlier this week, I reported that Soros-backed radio station, KCBS Radio Weekend News on KCBS 740 AM in San Jose, disclosed the locations of unmarked ICE vehicles, detailing where ICE agents were carrying out deportation operations. Host Bret Burkhart gave specific information regarding the cars, potentially compromising their cover and putting the federal agents at risk.

“The county response network said agents in San Jose were in unmarked vehicles, including a black [omitted], a gray [omitted], and a white [omitted]. ICE agents were also reported outside a residence on South [omitted] roads, and officers were reportedly at the target on [omitted],” Burkhart said during the January 26 show.

The investigation follows growing concerns about Soro’s increasing control over U.S. media. Last year, he purchased over 200 Audacy radio stations across 40 media markets.