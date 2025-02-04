Oklahoma Gov. Stitt Announces His Own DOGE to Combat the State's Wasteful Spending

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) has announced his own creation of the Division of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in his state, a new initiative aimed at streamlining state operations and cutting waste. Inspired by Elon Musk's DOGE under the Trump administration, DOGE-OK will focus on eliminating wasteful government spending, improving efficiency, and ensuring taxpayer dollars are used effectively across state government. Stitt’s move mirrors Musk's own efforts to optimize efficiency within the federal government, signaling a shift that will help identify and root out inefficiencies and government waste.

“Today, I’m launching DOGE-OK to keep the focus on flat budgets and limiting government,” Stitt said. “Our top responsibility as leaders is ensuring we are working on behalf of all four million Oklahomans in the most efficient way possible.”

Stitt established the unpaid role of Chief DOGE Advisor, who will report directly to him. As part of the executive order, the governor emphasized that all directors of state agencies must cooperate with DOGE-OK, granting the division full access to agency records, data, software, and IT systems. The new division will build on previous efficiency initiatives, such as the Break the Tape Initiative, the State Fleet Reduction Initiative, and the ending work-from-home policies. It will also collaborate with state agencies, officials, and current government efficiency initiatives to identify and eliminate waste in the state.

Stitt expects DOGE-OK to submit a report outlining efficiency strategies, recommendations for fiscal reforms, and specific agency budget findings by March 31.

“I’m committed to having fewer state employees at the end of my term than when I took office in 2019,” he said.

Musk has promised that DOGE would work to reshape how resources in the federal government are allocated, services are delivered, and taxpayer dollars are spent. He hopes this will start a new era of accountability, transparency, and innovation in government operations.