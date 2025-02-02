Pete Hegseth: 'No More Identity Months'

In a pro-America move, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon will no longer officially recognize "Identity Months," such as Black History Month and Pride Month, in a bid to bring normalcy back to the United States after a disastrous last four years. Hegseth, a vocal critic of what he perceives as excessive political correctness in the military, applauded the Pentagon’s stance, calling it a victory for those who believe the armed forces should prioritize national defense over social and cultural agendas.

In a press release titled "Identity Months Dead at DoD," Hegseth argued that the new directives would remove unnecessary distractions and strengthen the U.S. military’s focus on its core mission—enhancing its war-fighting capabilities.

“Our unity and purpose are instrumental to meeting the Department’s warfighting mission. Efforts to divide the force – to put one group ahead of another – erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution,” the release stated.

Hegseth has sought to eliminate “transgender ideology” within the military branches, saying the purpose of the DoD is to meet its warfighting mission.

“Efforts to divide the force — to put one group ahead of another — erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution,” the statement continued. “Going forward, DoD components and military departments will not use official resources, to include man-hours, to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months. Service members and civilians remain permitted to attend these events in an unofficial capacity outside of duty hours.”

Hegseth said that the Pentagon would no longer celebrate Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and National Hispanic Heritage Month, among other months. The new guidance will take effect immediately.

“No exceptions, name-changes, or delays,” he said.

Instead, Hegseth said the Pentagon would celebrate the “valor and success of military heroes of all races, genders, and backgrounds.”