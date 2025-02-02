Mexican Cartels Intensify Fight Against Trump's Border Policies

A newly leaked memo from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reveals a troubling escalation in the tactics used by Mexican drug cartels operating along the U.S.-Mexico border. According to the memo, cartel members have started deploying weaponized drones, potentially targeting CBP officers as the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration policies are implemented. The memo indicates these drones could be employed for attacks or smuggling contraband, further complicating an already volatile security situation. This revelation underscores the increasing militarization of cartels and raises significant concerns about the safety of law enforcement personnel and the escalating threats faced by border security operations.

Advertisement

The memo uncovered a disturbing escalation in Mexican cartel tactics, with the group using social media to amplify violent threats against the U.S. and its southern border agents. Cartel members have reportedly called for the assassination of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers. At the same time, a TikTok video encouraged illegal immigrants in the U.S. to spit and urinate on ICE agents, even contaminating their food. Other posts incited further violence, instructing individuals to defecate in ICE agents' vehicles and even calling for the murder of border law enforcement officers. Additionally, cartel operatives are reportedly deploying drones armed with explosives, marking a dangerous new phase in their attacks on U.S. officials.

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, stated that certain deportation plans needed to be adjusted to ensure the safety of U.S. border agents. However, he withheld specific details about those changes to prevent cartels from predicting the U.S. government's next move.

“Matter of fact, Chicago, that operation was leaked, so we had to reschedule that one. But we need an element of surprise because of officer safety issues. We don’t want the bad guy to know we’re coming,” Homan said.

Meanwhile, when asked if the U.S. would consider using military force against the cartels, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that all options were on the table.

Since day one of Trump’s presidency, tensions at the southern border have been rising, particularly after he directed ICE agents to enforce immigration laws and aggressively deport all undocumented immigrants. Last week, the situation escalated further when Border Patrol agents exchanged gunfire with members of a Mexican cartel attempting to smuggle a group of undocumented immigrants across the Texas border.