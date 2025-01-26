WH Hails Capturing Top Illegal Immigrant Criminals and It's Monumental

The Trump White House took to social media on Sunday, unveiling a thread that highlighted the "worst criminals" arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States last week. The thread, which included details of violent offenders, gang members, and repeat criminals, underscored Trump’s firm stance on cracking down on illegal immigration and prioritizing public safety. With this move, Trump emphasized his commitment to enforcing immigration laws and keeping dangerous criminals off the streets.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, @ICEgov agents are working tirelessly to protect our communities. From child rapists to suspected ISIS terrorists, here are some of the worst,” the White House wrote on X.

In an X thread, the White House listed the nine illegal criminal immigrants who ICE recently captured in the United States. Each one was convicted of child rape, suspected ties to ISIS, aggravated homicide, murder with an active INTERPOL Red Notice, cocaine and fentanyl possession, sex offenders, vehicular manslaughter, or aggravated DUI. The posts include their photos and a short description explaining their crimes.

🧵Under President Trump’s leadership, @ICEgov agents are working tirelessly to protect our communities. From child rapists to suspected ISIS terrorists, here are some of the worst ⬇️



Edgar De La Cruz-Manzo, a convicted child rapist, was arrested by ICE Seattle on Jan. 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/VleQGXfgpX — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 26, 2025

One of Trump’s key campaign slogans was "promises made, promises kept." Now, after months of pledging to deport undocumented immigrants from sanctuary states, such as Chicago and New York, the first images have emerged showing that the president is following through on that promise.

During a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday, Trump said he intends to reassign 88,000 IRS agents to border patrol duties— or face being fired. He boasted about border czar Tom Homan, saying he is “leading the charge” and “doing a great job.” The White House House reported earlier this week that law enforcement across the U.S. arrested 538 illegal immigrants and deported hundreds of others on Thursday alone. Those arrests included four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, one suspected terrorist, and several illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes against minors.