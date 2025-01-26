If It Wasn't on HBO, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Wouldn't Be Invited Back...
The Manic Buckshot Presidency
How RFK Jr. Plans to Tackle the Opioid Crisis
Trump Releases Weapons Biden Withheld From Israel
VIP
NYC Sees First Five-Day Period in 30 Years With No Shooting Victims
Federal Worker Slams Trump’s Executive Order: 'It’s Making My Job Harder'
VIP
How JD Vance Was the Man Behind the J6 Pardons
JD Vance's First Interview as VP Is Brilliant
UPDATE: Colombia President Backs Down After Trump Threatens Nation for Rejecting Deportati...
Under Trump’s 'One Flag Policy,' Only Old Glory Takes the Spotlight
Trump Brings Back Mexico City Policy
Bishop Who Rebuked Trump During National Prayer Launches Liberal Media Blitz
Trump Keeps Major Campaign Trail Promise
Trump’s Approval Surges Past Liberal Governor’s in Stronghold Blue State
Tipsheet

WH Hails Capturing Top Illegal Immigrant Criminals and It's Monumental

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 26, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Trump White House took to social media on Sunday, unveiling a thread that highlighted the "worst criminals" arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) since his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States last week. The thread, which included details of violent offenders, gang members, and repeat criminals, underscored Trump’s firm stance on cracking down on illegal immigration and prioritizing public safety. With this move, Trump emphasized his commitment to enforcing immigration laws and keeping dangerous criminals off the streets.

Advertisement

“Under President Trump’s leadership, @ICEgov agents are working tirelessly to protect our communities. From child rapists to suspected ISIS terrorists, here are some of the worst,” the White House wrote on X.

In an X thread, the White House listed the nine illegal criminal immigrants who ICE recently captured in the United States. Each one was convicted of child rape, suspected ties to ISIS, aggravated homicide, murder with an active INTERPOL Red Notice, cocaine and fentanyl possession, sex offenders, vehicular manslaughter, or aggravated DUI. The posts include their photos and a short description explaining their crimes. 

One of Trump’s key campaign slogans was "promises made, promises kept." Now, after months of pledging to deport undocumented immigrants from sanctuary states, such as Chicago and New York, the first images have emerged showing that the president is following through on that promise. 

Recommended

UPDATE: Colombia President Backs Down After Trump Threatens Nation for Rejecting Deportation Flights Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

During a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday, Trump said he intends to reassign 88,000 IRS agents to border patrol duties— or face being fired. He boasted about border czar Tom Homan, saying he is “leading the charge” and “doing a great job.” The White House House reported earlier this week that law enforcement across the U.S. arrested 538 illegal immigrants and deported hundreds of others on Thursday alone. Those arrests included four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, one suspected terrorist, and several illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes against minors. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UPDATE: Colombia President Backs Down After Trump Threatens Nation for Rejecting Deportation Flights Sarah Arnold
Federal Worker Slams Trump’s Executive Order: 'It’s Making My Job Harder' Sarah Arnold
If It Wasn't on HBO, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Wouldn't Be Invited Back on Bill Maher's Show Matt Vespa
Federal Workers Melting Down Over This Executive Order Will Make Your Day Matt Vespa
Chuck Schumer's Remarks About PA Dems and Rural Voters Come Back to Haunt Him Matt Vespa
How RFK Jr. Plans to Tackle the Opioid Crisis Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
UPDATE: Colombia President Backs Down After Trump Threatens Nation for Rejecting Deportation Flights Sarah Arnold
Advertisement