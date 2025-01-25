Pete Hegseth Takes Oath as Secretary of Defense: 'An Honor of a Lifetime'

Pete Hegseth was officially sworn in as the U.S. Secretary of Defense under the Trump administration, calling the moment "an honor of a lifetime." The former Fox News host takes on the critical role at a time when national security and defense policy are at the forefront of American concerns. In his first address as Secretary, Hegseth pledged to strengthen the U.S. military, focusing on readiness, modernization, and safeguarding the nation’s interests both abroad and at home.

After narrowly surviving weeks of intense political targeting surrounding his nomination and public scrutiny of his personal life, Hegseth was joined by his wife, Jenny, and his seven children. As he put his right hand on the Bible, Hegseth called it an “honor of a lifetime” to serve under Trump.

“All praise and glory to God. His will be done, and we're grateful to be here,” he said. “And as I said in my hearing, it was Jesus and Jenny. I would not be here without you, sweetheart. Thank you so much.”

“I want to thank the President of the United States, our commander-in-chief, Donald Trump. We could not have a better commander-in-chief than him. It is the honor of a lifetime, sir, to serve under you. We look forward to having the backs of our troops and having your back in executing peace through strength, in putting America first and in rebuilding our military,” Hegseth continued.

Hegseth was confirmed late Friday after the Senate reached a 50-50 deadlock. Three Republicans—Lisa Murkowski (AK), Susan Collins (Maine), and Mitch McConnell (KY)—joined Democrats in opposing his confirmation. Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.