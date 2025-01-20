With Border Enforcement a Priority, Trump Purges Squishy Immigration Judges
Trump Signs Executive Order to Withdraw from World Health Organization

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 20, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump issued an executive order from the White House Oval Office on Monday night to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). 

“We paid $500 million to World Health when I was here,” Trump told reporters as he signed many executive orders. “And I terminated it. China with 1.4 billion people. We have 350 depends… nobody knows because so many people came in illegally. But let’s say we have 325; they had 1.4 billion. They were paying $39 million; we were paying $500 million. It seemed a little unfair to me. So that wasn’t a reason, but I dropped out. They offered me to come back for $39 million— in theory should be less than that. And when Biden came back, he came back for $500 million [despite knowing] he could come back for $39 million.”

In 2020, Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the WHO, officially terminating its relationship with the organization. The president claimed that the WHO had become a tool of Chinese influence. The president said the U.S. would redirect its funding to global health needs outside the WHO’s structure. However, when former President Joe Biden assumed office, he returned the nation to the organization. 

Trump has been critical of the WHO, accusing the organization of mismanaging the COVID-19 pandemic and of being “China-centric.” He argued that the organization failed to act quickly and allowed China to cover up the early spread of the virus, referring to the WHO as being China’s “puppet.” 

Beyond the pandemic, Trump also criticized the WHO for its lack of accountability, bureaucratic inefficiency, and failure to implement necessary reforms. He called for its reform and suggested that the U.S. push for a more effective and transparent organization.

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

