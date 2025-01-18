PETA Lies: 'Trump Did Nothing to End Animal Experimentation'

PETA is at it again with its lies about President-elect Donald Trump.

PETA’s consistent criticism of Trump has quickly become a predictable part of their strategy, with the group often targeting his policies on animal rights and environmental issues. Despite Trump’s efforts to limit government regulation and promote industry innovation, PETA has portrayed him as a foe of animal welfare and has opposed his administration’s stance on wildlife protection, hunting, and agricultural practices. However, Trump took several steps to limit and reduce animal experimentation, particularly in the context of government-funded research during his first term.

Since December, PETA has had a large truck sitting outside of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, spreading blatant lies about the incoming president’s record. They even called Donald Trump Jr. an “overprivileged and cheating lout” during Alvin Bragg’s political witch hunt against his father. In 2021, PETA accused Trump of not doing anything to stop animal experimentation.

We’re sharing an important message with President-elect Trump: The NIH doesn’t give a rat’s a** about waste! When it comes to trimming government spending, why not start with the $23 billion @NIH blows on useless animal experiments every year? https://t.co/nHLmHeel6F pic.twitter.com/f3F8fBBwVv — PETA (@peta) December 20, 2024

Unfortunately, Trump did nothing to stop animal experimentation. But right now, Biden has the opportunity to do just that. He must appoint a new NIH director who is competent, cares about actual science, and doesn't needlessly abuse animals. 👇https://t.co/Nchsc5jlj9 — PETA (@peta) November 10, 2021

However, Trump made notable efforts to address animal testing.

In 2019, he ended “cruel” animal testing in federal agencies by announcing a shift to reduce animal experimentation in government-funded research. The proposed rules aimed to cut or replace animal testing in labs, promoting alternatives like computer simulations and cell cultures, especially in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. That same year, Trump signed the “FDA Modernization Act,” which encouraged the development of cruelty-free alternatives for animal testing. His administration also backed funding for alternative research methods that avoid animal testing. Agencies like the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) directed resources to develop non-animal testing options.

In addition, the Trump administration pushed for more modern, non-animal testing methods while in the approval process for new drugs and medical devices. This shift was part of a broader trend to modernize regulations, continuing efforts from previous administrations to reduce reliance on animal testing.