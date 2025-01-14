While the Biden administration announced a meager $770 one-time payout for each resident affected by the catastrophic wildfires ravaging Los Angeles, many are rightfully questioning the federal government's priorities. This pitiful sum starkly contrasts the billions in aid sent to Ukraine, raising concerns about the administration's commitment to addressing the needs of American citizens first. Critics argue that while the U.S. continues to funnel taxpayer dollars abroad, such as to Ukraine, struggling communities on American soil—especially in disaster-stricken areas like California—are left with temporary relief that will do so much as to cover just a few trips to the grocery store, address the long-term impact of these fires.

This week, the Biden administration announced it would send just over $700 to people affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. Mind you, California is one of the most expensive states in the country, with L.A. topping costs nationwide. The money is intended to cover immediate expenses such as food, gas, prescriptions, and other critical expenses. However, a few hundred dollars won’t get someone very far, especially if it’s supposed to cover an entire family.

“We’re not waiting until those fires are over to start helping the victims. We’re getting them help right now, as you all know. People impacted by these fires are going to receive a one-time payment of $770, one-time payment, so they quickly purchase things like water, baby formula, and prescriptions,” outgoing President Joe Biden said in a wildfire briefing at the White House.

Biden said nearly 6,000 people have already registered for the program, and $5.1 million has been distributed.

The California wildfire payout reflects the slap-in-the-face payment the Biden administration gave to Hawaii survivors who lost nearly everything during its wildfire catastrophe. Critics claim the government check was an insufficient sum given the scale of the disaster and argue that the amount is "paltry" and fails to reflect the actual cost of the devastation. In both situations, people have lost their lives, homes, and businesses.

Additionally, critics contend that the payment is more symbolic than practical. Many survivors need far more financial support for long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts. The quick, initial disbursement of funds has also been criticized as a way to appease public outrage, as people blame the Democratic leadership.

President-elect Donald Trump has called for Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) to resign over the devastating fires that many argue could have been avoided had the state’s leadership not focused on funding its progressive climate-driven policy.