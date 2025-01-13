L.A.’s Wealthy Ripped for Hiring $2K Per Hour Private Firefighters

As wildfires rage across Southern California, Los Angeles' wealthiest residents are facing backlash for hiring private firefighters at a staggering $2,000 per hour to protect their multi-million dollar properties. Critics argue that while these affluent homeowners can shield their estates from the flames, the rest of the city’s residents— many lack such resources—are left vulnerable as public fire departments struggle to keep up with the escalating crisis. The move has sparked outrage, with critics questioning the fairness of allowing the wealthy to bypass public safety systems while others face the devastating effects of uncontrolled wildfires.

Desperate to save their multi-million dollar mansions, California’s desperate—and richest—residents have taken the devastating crisis into their own hands, contracting private firms to protect their homes from the ongoing wildfires.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Wildfire Defense Systems have begun offering “on-call” services that arrive at private homes with their own water supplies, trucks, hoses, fire-quenching chemicals, and other industrial-grade equipment. The company “contracts with insurance companies to defend the homes of customers who buy policies that include their services.”

Another private firefighting company, Service 6, said the phone has been “ringing off the hook” since the wildfires began.

Real estate investor Keith Wasserman, who makes millions of dollars annually, received backlash for an X post asking for access to private firefighters to protect his home in Pacific Palisades— as the death toll reaches 24 people.

“Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home in Pacific Palisades? Need to act fast here. All neighbors’ houses burning. Will pay any amount. Thank you,” Wasserman posted. He later deleted his X account.

As of Monday, the fires have destroyed at least 12,000 structures, with damages reaching up to $150 billion. California leadership has taken heat for their woke leftist policies that some say could have prevented the fires. At least 20 percent of fire hydrants across Los Angeles County were empty when the wildfires broke out, leaving firefighters little to no resources to stop the flames.

California Democrats Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) have been criticized for their horrific leadership, which could have been completely prevented.