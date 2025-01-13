Judge Cannon Rules on Publication of Jack Smith Report
Special Counsel in the Hunter Biden Case Shreds Joe for Politicizing Justice System
Andrew Cuomo Might Be Making a Comeback in an Unexpected Way
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Big Mad at Mark Zuckerberg
Discussion of School Shootings Betrays How Gun Grabbers Misrepresent Everything
Biden Has Bailed Out More Than 5 Million Student Loan Borrowers During His...
Tim Walz Endorses David Hogg in Bid for DNC Vice Chair
VIP
Biden Quietly Screws Over Low-Income Americans in Final Days of Office
Remember Biden's Line of 'We Beat Medicare'? KJP Just Repeated It.
VIP
Joe Rogan Said the US Should Take Over This Country
Congress Must Use 2025 to Restore FCC Auction Authority and Build a...
A Parental Rights Law Is Now on the Books in This State
Newsom, Other Democrats Solicit Funds for ActBlue
VIP
How Bad Are Joe Biden's Ratings As He Prepares to Leave Office?...
Tipsheet

L.A.’s Wealthy Ripped for Hiring $2K Per Hour Private Firefighters

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 13, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

As wildfires rage across Southern California, Los Angeles' wealthiest residents are facing backlash for hiring private firefighters at a staggering $2,000 per hour to protect their multi-million dollar properties. Critics argue that while these affluent homeowners can shield their estates from the flames, the rest of the city’s residents— many lack such resources—are left vulnerable as public fire departments struggle to keep up with the escalating crisis. The move has sparked outrage, with critics questioning the fairness of allowing the wealthy to bypass public safety systems while others face the devastating effects of uncontrolled wildfires.

Advertisement

Desperate to save their multi-million dollar mansions, California’s desperate—and richest—residents have taken the devastating crisis into their own hands, contracting private firms to protect their homes from the ongoing wildfires. 

According to the Los Angeles Times, Wildfire Defense Systems have begun offering “on-call” services that arrive at private homes with their own water supplies, trucks, hoses, fire-quenching chemicals, and other industrial-grade equipment. The company “contracts with insurance companies to defend the homes of customers who buy policies that include their services.” 

Another private firefighting company, Service 6, said the phone has been “ringing off the hook” since the wildfires began. 

Real estate investor Keith Wasserman, who makes millions of dollars annually, received backlash for an X post asking for access to private firefighters to protect his home in Pacific Palisades— as the death toll reaches 24 people. 

“Does anyone have access to private firefighters to protect our home in Pacific Palisades? Need to act fast here. All neighbors’ houses burning. Will pay any amount. Thank you,” Wasserman posted. He later deleted his X account. 

As of Monday, the fires have destroyed at least 12,000 structures, with damages reaching up to $150 billion. California leadership has taken heat for their woke leftist policies that some say could have prevented the fires. At least 20 percent of fire hydrants across Los Angeles County were empty when the wildfires broke out, leaving firefighters little to no resources to stop the flames. 

Recommended

Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson
Advertisement

California Democrats Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) have been criticized for their horrific leadership, which could have been completely prevented. 

Tags: LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson
There Is No Bottom for Blue California Kurt Schlichter
Fani Willis Just Can't Let the Trump Case Go Mia Cathell
You Won't Believe What This Trans Athlete Said About Competing Against Women Madeline Leesman
DeSantis Just Made an Announcement About Trump's Deportation Program Katie Pavlich
January 6th Investigator Confronted and Publicly Embarrassed! Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Who Maxine Waters Is Blaming for California's Disastrous Response to the Fires Guy Benson
Advertisement