Michigan Democrat Blasts America for 'Hinduphobia' Over H-1B Visa Controversy

A Michigan Democrat is stirring controversy by accusing America of "Hinduphobia" in response to the ongoing debate over H-1B visa policies. The lawmaker claims that the United State’s stance on skilled immigration, particularly regarding Indian workers, reflects a deep bias against the Hindu community. His remarks come amid growing criticism of the H-1B visa program, a focal point for the incoming Trump Administration, particularly Elon Musk, who advocates for more skilled labor. Meanwhile, critics argue that it undermines American jobs.

Democrat Rep. Shri Thaneda (D-Mich.) is playing the race game in the latest debate over importing foreign workers. He argued that “all Americans make America great,” including illegal immigrants. The India-born Democrat claimed that “racism in America is still alive and well, and we must stand up to it together,” accusing those who oppose the H-1B visas of targeting Indian Americans.

“That’s why I introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning all Hinduphobia,” Thaneda wrote on X. “We must increase H1B tenfold and eliminate country quotas. Make it easy to check immigration status, give EAD to all green card applicants, and quadruple USCIS staffing budget to expedite legal immigration. This is how you make America the greatest ever.”

As a member of Congress, I’ve pledged to work across the aisle.



Unfortunately, the H1-B visa discourse has been hijacked by MAGA racism and xenophobia.



Attracting legal, talented immigrants to the United States benefits everyone, and the system must be streamlined and reformed. — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) December 27, 2024

Racism in America is still alive and well, and we must stand up to it together.



Just read the replies to any recent post that includes "H-1B" to see the deplorable rhetoric targeting Indian Americans.



That's why I introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning all Hinduphobia. — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) December 30, 2024

Critics argue that the H-1B visa program drives down American wages and replaces domestic workers with foreign labor despite existing safeguards intended to prevent abuse. Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the incoming heads of Trump’s "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE), defended the H-1B program, arguing that it enables U.S. companies to hire skilled workers when there is a shortage of qualified candidates domestically.

“The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B," Musk wrote on X.

I recently covered this topic; you can read more here. But in short, Trump agreed with Musk, saying he has “always liked the visas” and “that’s why we have them.” The incoming president noted that he has many H-1B visas employed on his properties.

Social media users were quick to call out Thaneda's accusations regarding "MAGA racism" in America.

MAGA racism? It has nothing to do with the color of a person's skin. You sound like the racist. — AislinToo 🇺🇸 (@AislinToo) December 29, 2024

It's like a reflex. If you can't get your way you just call racism. It's so lazy . — LilRascal (@rascal113646) December 30, 2024

yeah .... please play the race card against anyone that doesn't want the country flooded with foreigners. you're disgraceful. — Hans Gruber the Great (@f_pitt2000) December 29, 2024