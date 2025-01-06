2024 Election Certification Obliterates Another Anti-Trump Talking Point
Democrats Cry About Certification of Trump's Victory
Trump Does a Bit of Trolling After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces...
The Worst Journalism of the Year – THE TOWNHALL 50 2024, Part 1:...
Leftists Rush to Buy Guns Over Ridiculous 'Concentration Camp' Fears Under Trump Presidenc...
Judge Merchan Denies Trump's Request to Delay Sentencing
VIP
Trump’s New Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, Draws a Hard Line in the...
Biden Bans Offshore Drilling, While Trump Vows to 'Drill, Baby Drill' in 2025
VIP
Delusional New Yorkers Celebrate Congestion Pricing Despite Subways Serving As a Death Tra...
You Won't Believe What This Co-Host on 'The View' Said About Jan. 6
Let’s Please Return DC to Regular Order and ‘We the People’
VIP
A New Poll Shows How Parents Feel About Transgender Athletes in Women’s Sports
Scott Jennings Offers Reminder About Who Played a Role in Trudeau Resigning
New Orleans Prosecutor Found Dead Inside DA's Office in Apparent Suicide
Tipsheet

Michigan Democrat Blasts America for 'Hinduphobia' Over H-1B Visa Controversy

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 06, 2025 8:00 PM
Joerg Carstensen/dpa via AP

A Michigan Democrat is stirring controversy by accusing America of "Hinduphobia" in response to the ongoing debate over H-1B visa policies. The lawmaker claims that the United State’s stance on skilled immigration, particularly regarding Indian workers, reflects a deep bias against the Hindu community. His remarks come amid growing criticism of the H-1B visa program, a focal point for the incoming Trump Administration, particularly Elon Musk, who advocates for more skilled labor. Meanwhile, critics argue that it undermines American jobs.

Advertisement

Democrat Rep. Shri Thaneda (D-Mich.) is playing the race game in the latest debate over importing foreign workers. He argued that “all Americans make America great,” including illegal immigrants. The India-born Democrat claimed that “racism in America is still alive and well, and we must stand up to it together,” accusing those who oppose the H-1B visas of targeting Indian Americans. 

“That’s why I introduced a bipartisan resolution condemning all Hinduphobia,” Thaneda wrote on X. “We must increase H1B tenfold and eliminate country quotas. Make it easy to check immigration status, give EAD to all green card applicants, and quadruple USCIS staffing budget to expedite legal immigration. This is how you make America the greatest ever.”

Recommended

Kash Patel Has His Work Cut Out for Him Fixing the Disgraced, Incompetent, and Poorly-Dressed FBI Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Critics argue that the H-1B visa program drives down American wages and replaces domestic workers with foreign labor despite existing safeguards intended to prevent abuse. Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, the incoming heads of Trump’s "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE), defended the H-1B program, arguing that it enables U.S. companies to hire skilled workers when there is a shortage of qualified candidates domestically.

“The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B," Musk wrote on X. 

I recently covered this topic; you can read more here. But in short, Trump agreed with Musk, saying he has “always liked the visas” and “that’s why we have them.” The incoming president noted that he has many H-1B visas employed on his properties. 

Social media users were quick to call out Thaneda's accusations regarding "MAGA racism" in America. 

Advertisement
Tags: RACE BAITING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel Has His Work Cut Out for Him Fixing the Disgraced, Incompetent, and Poorly-Dressed FBI Kurt Schlichter
Democrats Cry About Certification of Trump's Victory Jeff Charles
Mary Katharine Ham May Just Change How We Think About Hillary Clinton Getting a Medal Rebecca Downs
Leftists Rush to Buy Guns Over Ridiculous 'Concentration Camp' Fears Under Trump Presidency Sarah Arnold
With Trump's Return Imminent, Dems Now Direct Their Seething Anger Toward One Man Matt Vespa
Golden Globes Host Roasts Celebrities Who Told Americans to Vote for Kamala Harris Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kash Patel Has His Work Cut Out for Him Fixing the Disgraced, Incompetent, and Poorly-Dressed FBI Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement