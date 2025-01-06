2024 Election Certification Obliterates Another Anti-Trump Talking Point
Biden Bans Offshore Drilling, While Trump Vows to 'Drill, Baby Drill' in 2025

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 06, 2025 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

In a move that will undoubtedly hurt American energy independence, outgoing President Joe Biden has imposed a sweeping ban on offshore oil and gas drilling in most federal waters. This latest decision effectively shuts down vital energy resources, pushing the country further away from energy self-sufficiency. Despite soaring gas prices and growing calls to increase domestic production, the Biden Administration is doubling down on its progressive green agenda at the expense of American workers and families. Critics argue that this ban will stifle economic growth, jeopardize jobs, and leave the U.S. even more reliant on foreign energy sources.

Just hours before Congress met to certify President-elect Donald Trump’s election win, Biden issued an 11th-hour executive order that bans oil and natural gas drilling on 625 million acres, or larger than the states of Alaska and Texas combined, of coastal and offshore waters in the U.S. However, the Trump transition team called the move “ridiculous” and “political revenge.” Trump vowed to “unban it immediately” upon taking office. 

“I am taking action to protect the East and West coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska’s Northern Bering Sea from oil and natural gas drilling and the harm it can cause,” Biden said in a statement. “My decision reflects what coastal communities, businesses, and beachgoers have known for a long time: that drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage to places we hold dear and is unnecessary to meet our nation’s energy needs. It is not worth the risks.” 

The lame-duck president claimed that the so-called “climate crisis” is growing and threatening communities across the country. Biden added that his anti-American ban would result in a “clean energy economy” that would protect “our children and grandchildren.”

Incoming White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the move a “disgraceful decision” on Biden’s part. She said that when Trump takes over the White House, he will “drill baby, drill” to make gas prices affordable again. 

Just a few months ago, outgoing White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre promised the American people that Biden had no interest in an oil-drilling ban, insisting that he “was  'focused on securing America's energy independence.” 

