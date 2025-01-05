One Tweet That Shattered This Lib's Arguments About Trump Not Winning the Popular...
Four Years After Jan. 6, Trump Will Officially Be Certified as 47th President

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 05, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Four years to the day after the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, President-elect Donald Trump is set to be officially certified as the 47th President of the United States in the 2024 election. This marks a pivotal moment in the wake of what Democrats have labeled an “insurrection.” The certification comes after years of legal battles and political efforts aimed at keeping Trump out of the White House. Despite continued attempts by the left to use January 6th as a dark stain on his legacy, Trump has emerged as one of the most consequential presidents in modern history—despite the left’s efforts to rewrite history and reshape the narrative in their favor.

On Monday, Congress will usher in a new Trump era as it gathers to count each state’s electoral votes and officially declare him the winner of the 2024 presidential election. Although it was expected for some opposition to certify the election results, Congressional Democrats have said they would not challenge the presidential contest. 

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said he thinks it will be “almost be a nonevent,” while Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) said she “think[s] it’s safe to say that even the Democrats heard from the American people that this is what they wanted.” 

While Congressional Democrats say they won’t interfere with Trump’s election certification, ant-Trump protesters have already lined up outside the Lincoln Memorial to demand Congress block him from becoming the 47th president because he is a so-called “Insurrectionist.” 

Monday’s certification marks a powerful statement against the left’s relentless attempts to block Trump’s return to the White House despite years of attempts to put him behind bars, political smears, and ongoing efforts by Democrats to tarnish his legacy. Still, Trump has proven his resilience, emerging as the dominant force in the Republican Party. His certification as America’s next president directly challenges the progressive establishment, signaling that the nation’s desire for strong, unapologetic leadership has not wavered. While the left continues to push its narrative of division and “insurrection,” Trump remains focused on uniting the country, restoring prosperity, and taking on the corrupt political elites who have long been out of touch with the American people.



Tags: TRUMP

