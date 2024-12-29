VIP
Why This Virginia Hospital Just Shut Down Any Further NICU Admissions
Here's that Latest on the Drama Regarding Minnesota's State House
What Shocked a Dem Strategist When Speaking With Hispanic Voters in South Texas
Wait, Joe Biden Thought He Could've Beaten Trump
Is This What Caused the Jeju Airliner to Crash in South Korea?
The Media's Last Defense of Biden Blows Up in Their Faces
Trump Needs To Be Ready For The Gathering Storm Over H1B Visas
DISRESPECT: Praying For Someone Who Doesn’t
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 248: New Year’s Resolutions
In Praise of Christianity
Trump Support Surged In the Predominantly-Blue Bronx
Celebrating the Miracle of Faith
Washington's Christmas Eve Crossing: A Masterstroke in Strategic Withdrawal
Trump States Where He Stands on H-1B Visas
Tipsheet

Putin 'Apologizes' to Azerbaijan's President for Plane Crash, But Falls Short of Taking Responsibility

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 29, 2024 10:30 AM
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly apologized to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday after an Azerbaijani airliner crashed last week, killing 38 out of the 67 people on board. Aliyey is accusing Russia of allegedly shooting down the plane. He criticized Moscow for attempting to “hush up” the issue for days and regretted that "some circles” tried to cover up the cause of the crash. 

Advertisement

“We can say with complete clarity that the plane was shot down by Russia. (...) We are not saying that it was done intentionally, but it was done,” Aliyey said on Azerbaijani state television.

Putin responded to Aliyey’s allegations, calling the plane crash a “tragic incident” but refused to acknowledge Moscow’s responsibility. Instead, he reported that air defense systems were active near Grozny, the capital of Chechnya, aiming to repel a Ukrainian drone strike when the plane attempted to land. The Kremlin said a joint investigation with Russia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan is underway. 

Aliyev stated that the airliner that crashed Wednesday in Kazakhstan was struck by ground fire over Russian territory and “rendered uncontrollable by electronic warfare.” He accused Russia of attempting to “cover-up” the incident for several days, expressing that he was “upset and surprised” by the conflicting explanations offered by Russian officials.

The Azerbaijani president criticized Putin for not speaking about that crash for nearly three days, except in “delirious versions.” 

Recommended

The Media's Last Defense of Biden Blows Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Two U.S. military officials told NBC News that Russian missiles could have caused the plane crash. They said that the Russian government could have misidentified the plane and shot it down, believing that the airliner was a drone due to an irregular flight pattern,

Tags: PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media's Last Defense of Biden Blows Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Here's that Latest on the Drama Regarding Minnesota's State House Matt Vespa
What Shocked a Dem Strategist When Speaking With Hispanic Voters in South Texas Matt Vespa
Is This What Caused the Jeju Airliner to Crash in South Korea? Matt Vespa
Wait, Joe Biden Thought He Could've Beaten Trump Matt Vespa
A Mother Bought Her Daughter a Detroit Lions T-Shirt for Christmas, But There’s a Problem With It Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Media's Last Defense of Biden Blows Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Advertisement