A Mother Bought Her Daughter a Detroit Lions T-Shirt for Christmas, But There’s...
What the National Archives Just Did Is a Total Scandal
Joe Biden's Border Fiasco Contributed to This Issue That Left Him With Another...
Well, Someone Might've Been Set on Fire in NYC Again
Ford, GM Join Growing List of Companies Making Big Donations to Trump's Inauguration
Top AG's Words Come Back to Haunt Her After Refusing to Comply With...
Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin Writes Scathing Tweet About Joe Biden
VIP
'Prepared to Be Shot:' Florida Sheriff Has Grim Warning for Home Intruders
A Refreshing Start to His Second Term: Trump’s Iconic Diet Coke Button to...
Another Democrat Flees Her Party for the Right Side
Kevin O'Leary: Half of Canadians Agree With Trump's Proposal to Join the United...
'Failed, Disgraced': Scott Jennings, Mike Lawler Offer Thoughts on the Awful Legacy Biden...
Celebrating the Miracle of Faithfulness
Energy Policy Is Key to Peace and Prosperity
Tipsheet

Trump States Where He Stands on H-1B Visas

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 28, 2024 6:20 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President-elect Donald Trump has announced his position on the H-1B visa, which imports hundreds of thousands of foreign workers, mainly from India, to work specialty occupations. His statements starkly contrast his first term, where he emphasized the need to prioritize American workers and "America First" policies. His first administration implemented several measures, including stricter eligibility criteria, increased scrutiny of applications, and reduced visa approvals, to ensure that American workers were not displaced or underpaid.

Advertisement

Trump said he has many H-1B visas employed on his properties and believes in the “great” program.

“I’ve always liked the visas, I have always been in favor of the visas,” Trump told the New York Post. “That’s why we have them.”

Trump, who was previously critical of foreign worker visas during his first administration, agreed with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who argued that the program is crucial for enabling American companies to access highly skilled labor that may be scarce within the U.S. workforce and should be expanded to meet growing demands.

However, critics say the program prioritizes H-1B holders over U.S. citizens for American jobs. According to reports, there are about 650,000 H-1B visa foreign workers in America at any time. U.S. citizens are often laid off and forced to train their foreign replacements. 

Musk, however, has doubled down on his support for the program, slamming a social media user who criticized the billionaire's stance on the H-1B visa. 

“The reason I’m in America along with so many critical people who built SpaceX, Tesla, and hundreds of other companies that made America strong is because of H1B," Musk wrote on X. 

Recommended

Top AG's Words Come Back to Haunt Her After Refusing to Comply With Trump's Deportation Plans Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Ramaswamy echoed Musk’s sentiments: "American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence.” 

Breitbart News reported that in 2015, Trump laid out key visa program reforms, such as increasing the wage for issuing visas to attract Americans to corporate positions rather than foreigners. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Top AG's Words Come Back to Haunt Her After Refusing to Comply With Trump's Deportation Plans Sarah Arnold
A Mother Bought Her Daughter a Detroit Lions T-Shirt for Christmas, But There’s a Problem With It Matt Vespa
We Can Never Know How Evil These People Were Alan Joseph Bauer
What the National Archives Just Did Is a Total Scandal Matt Vespa
Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin Writes Scathing Tweet About Joe Biden Sarah Arnold
Another Democrat Flees Her Party for the Right Side Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Top AG's Words Come Back to Haunt Her After Refusing to Comply With Trump's Deportation Plans Sarah Arnold
Advertisement