For the First Time In a Decade, Trump Sees a Positive Favorability Rating

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 13, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In months, the political landscape has seen a notable shift, as President-elect Donald Trump's favorability rating has significantly increased. This change reflects a complex interplay of factors, including his ongoing influence over the Republican Party, a promising economy, and a renewed alignment with specific voter demographics. As Trump gears up for his return to the White House, people are examining how this rise in favorability will reshape an increasingly polarized environment.

For the first time in his political career, beginning in 2015, Trump saw a positive personal favorability rating. 

According to RealClearPolling, Trump’s net approval score increased by two percentage points, rising from his negative 12.8 rating at the end of June. The incoming president’s favorability rating is now 49.4 percent, ten points higher than in January when it was 39.9 percent. 

Over a decade ago, Trump recorded a net disapproval rating of -39.3 percentage points with a favorability rating of just 22.7 percent. Since 2016, his favorability rating has increased by five percentage points, reaching its current level in December 2024. 

The poll’s findings come after Trump pulled off one of the greatest political comebacks the United States has seen. He survived two assassination attempts, multiple indictments, a felony conviction from a sham weaponized justice system, and a party that tried to bankrupt him. Yet, he withheld the left’s war and defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in a sweeping victory. 

A similar Morning Consult poll found that more than half of voters now view Trump positively.  At the same time, outgoing President Joe Biden’s favorability looks bleak, holding an unfavorable rating of 13.7 percent. 

