Did Jill Biden Just Troll Kamala Harris?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 12, 2024 5:30 PM
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

First, outgoing First Lady Jill Biden dressed head-to-toe red on Election Day. Then, she fawned over President-elect Donald Trump at the reopening of Notre Dame. Now, she appeared to troll Vice President Kamala Harris while delivering remarks at the White House on Wednesday. 

Biden caught herself repeating Harris’ failed campaign slogan of “bringing the joy back.” 

“I think we all need like this, you know, we all need to feel joy now,” Biden said. 

Harris banked on her “joy” campaign to sail her victory, using Hollywood celebrities to promote her “unified” agenda. However, joy can only go so far when millions of Americans are struggling to pay the bills and having to put bolt locks on their doors due to the record-breaking crime. 

As the crowd laughed at Biden’s repeated use of the word “joy,” she told them they were “all reading into that.” 

This is not the first time it was on record the two women showed disinterest in one another. According to Politico, Biden criticized Harris during a call just one week after the debate.

“With what he cares about, what he fights for, what he’s committed to, you get up there and call him a racist without basis? Go f–k yourself,” Biden reportedly said. 

In addition, during the Veteran's Day Memorial, a video shows Biden and Harris sitting next to each other, as cold as ice to one another. 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS JILL BIDEN

