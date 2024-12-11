In a move that has sparked significant controversy, outgoing President Joe Biden quietly authorized the United States to cut checks to Iran just days after the pivotal 2024 election. Critics say that timing raises questions about the administration's priorities and foreign policy approach, particularly since the terrorist-backed country has hurled countless attacks on Israel. They also contend that such actions could embolden Tehran and undermine the United States’ credibility among international leaders.

According to a report reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon, the lame-duck Biden-Harris Administration granted $10 billion in once-frozen sanctions to Iran three days after President-elect Donald Trump won the election. In the non-public order transmitted to Congress, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly said it is an imperative “national security interest” for the U.S. to transfer the large sum of funds to Iran.

Blinken emphasized the importance of the U.S. waiving mandatory economic sanctions that prevent Iraq from transferring over $10 billion to Iran for electricity imports, which was done so despite objections from Republican lawmakers. They warned that doing so would encourage terrorists and Iran's war against Israel. Last year, the Biden-Harris State Department altered the waiver to permit Tehran to convert funds from Iraqi dinars to euros and deposit those euros into bank accounts in Oman.

“We remain committed to reducing Iran's malign influence in the region," State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said. "Our viewpoint is that a stable, sovereign, and secure Iraq is critical to these efforts.”

While Biden handed over billions of dollars to a terrorist-backed country, during Trump’s first term, he nearly bankrupted it.

Under Trump, there were no wars. Terrorists had no access to U.S. funds or weapons. He promised to put "maximum pressure" on Tehran during his second term. However, under the Biden-Harris Administration, Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthi rebels in Yemen were able to get ahold of them.

Critics have accused Biden of failing to take strong action against Iranian-backed attacks on U.S. assets and allies in the region, claiming that the inaction exemplifies weakness.

In addition, the outgoing administration granted $20 billion in funds for Ukraine, backed by proceeds from frozen Russian assets. This comes just 40 days before Biden departs from the White House.

On the contrary, Trump has promised to end the war rather than continue funding an endless war.