How Obama Could Be Blamed for the Fall of Syria

President-elect Donald Trump is blaming former President Obama for the current conflict in Syria, in which the Syrian government fell after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and rebel forces seized control of Damascus, prompting Syrian President Bashar Assad, his wife, and his three children to flee Syria on Saturday.

Trump accused Obama of failing to intervene in the 2013 conflict when the Syrian government used chemical weapons as a form of attack. Obama had said that was the “red line” that would have moved the U.S. to get involved.

“Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years,” Trump wrote on X. “This is where former President Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND, and all hell broke out, with Russia stepping in…never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid.”

Critics say that Obama’s involvement in Syria was one of significant indecisiveness, weakness, and missed opportunities. They say the former president contributed to the prolonged conflict in the region— most notably the “red line.”

In 2012, Obama backed down after setting a “red line” regarding the use of chemical weapons in dictator Assad’s regime. He warned that such an attack would be a “game changer” and result in U.S. military intervention. A year later, Assad used chemical weapons against civilians in his country.

However, Obama did not act immediately. Instead, he hesitated and sought congressional approval for a counterstrike, which never happened. This signaled to Assad that the U.S. failed to follow through on its threats.

Critics also argue Obama’s failure in Syria led to the rise of ISIS and that his "lead from behind" approach allowed for the terrorist group to grow.

During his time in office, Obama also provided U.S. military aid to rebel factions, which had ties to extremist elements, in an attempt to counteract Assad’s regime. Critics also argue that Obama’s Iran nuclear deal emboldened Tehran and allowed it to act with more freedom without punishment in Syria, undermining U.S. interests.

Trump has promised not to get involved with Syrian forces once he assumes office. Trump withdrew American troops from the region during his first term in the White House.