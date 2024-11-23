The Media Turns Its Attention to Other Trump Picks Now That Gaetz Is Out

Now that former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is out of the picture, the left-wing media is going to focus its attacks on President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees, Pete Hegseth and Tulsi Gabbard.

The mainstream media (and Democrats) are going to abuse and attack any individual Trump nominates to work in his cabinet, with or without credible evidence. After Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for attorney general due to the left’s relentless and unfair reporting on allegations concerning sexual misconduct, networks, specifically Politico, shifted their attention to Hegseth and Gabbard, as well as Robert F. Kennedy.

Hegseth was nominated to head the Department of Defense; Gabbard was tapped to lead the intelligence community and RFK Jr. for the Department of Health and Human Services.

In a publication, Politico admitted that the media, including them, will now highlight controversies involving Trump’s cabinet choices. It said that any one of them could become the incoming Trump Administration’s “next problem child.”

The outlet targeted Gabbard for her “lack of foreign policy experience and her puzzling affinity for Syria’s Assad regime,” RFK Jr. for his “controversial and extreme opinions on a litany of health topics,” and Hegseth for allegations accusing him of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017.

CNN ran a headline that read, “A California woman told police that Trump-cabinet picked Pete Hegseth physically blocked her from leaving a hotel room, took her phone and then sexually assaulted her even though she ‘remembered saying no a lot.’”

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly pointed out that not one mainstream media outlet, including CNN, the New York Times, and the Washinton Post, failed to report critical details about the allegations against Hegseth.

While discussing the official records of the police investigation, the woman was reportedly back to her hotel room at 4 a.m., and her husband confirmed that she was not slurring her words or was stumbling. Yet, the left-wing outlets only said she was fuzzy and drunk for several hours.

"This allegation should not tank his nomination...But the whole thing is just so gross."@MegynKelly breaks down exactly what the Pete Hegseth police report shows, the holes in the accuser's story, and the confirmation fight ahead.



Watch and subscribe:https://t.co/YJPxz5H1XL pic.twitter.com/Knr6TW6RiR — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Punchbowl News claimed that Republicans would be particularly interested in investigating “Gabbard’s controversial and often outright hostile posture toward the very intelligence apparatus she’d run if confirmed.”

“Republican senators have privately discussed their interest in viewing Gabbard’s FBI file, according to three sources familiar with the conversations. This is done for each Cabinet nominee, but the implication is that the documents could reveal previously unknown information about Gabbard, including possible foreign contacts,” the outlet wrote.