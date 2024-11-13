BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Lands in the Trump Administration
Here's What Happened in the Oval Office Meeting Between Trump and Biden
Biden's Historic Meeting With Trump Demolished the Dems' Main 2024 Narrative
Trump Drops a Bombshell With Attorney General Pick
Trump's Magnificent Beginning
VIP
Gun Rights Groups in Maine Tired of Waiting for Rights
Thanks to Tim Walz, Kamala Lost This Key State
CNN's Van Jones Explodes Over Trump’s Defense Secretary Pick
Another Liberal Mayor Wants to Meet With Trump
VIP
These Out-of-Touch Celebs Flee X After Trump's 'DOGE' Announcement
Mikes Johnson Wins the Approval of Trump, GOP Ahead of House Speaker Vote
VIP
That NYT Interview Pelosi Gave Sure Was Wild
Melania Trump Sets the Record Straight About Not Meeting With Jill Biden
Trump Makes Rubio's Pick for Secretary of State Official
Tipsheet

Iran Postpones Third Attack on Israel in Hopes of Deal With Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 13, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Not even 48 hours after President-elect Donald Trump smeared Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 race, the United States’ enemies began backing down and calling for an end to ongoing wars that began under the Biden-Harris Administration. 

Advertisement

There have been calls for a ceasefire in Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end the years-long Ukrainian-Russia war, Hamas terrorists began to back down, and now Iran is postponing its third attack on Israel in hopes of a deal with Trump. 

Trump made more progress with U.S. enemies than the Biden-Harris Administration did in four years. 

According to sources in Iran, the terrorist-backed country reportedly halted its “True Promise 3” attack on Israel until negotiations with Trump are made. 

During a briefing, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told reporters, “An Iran which is deterred from attacking Israel is a good thing.” He added that Israel has the right to counterattack Iran if needed but said that a nuclear Iran is “not a reality that we are prepared to live with.”

“Israel has already struck its soft underbelly,” Mencer said. “Their vulnerability has been exposed. There are lots of haughty words from the Iranian regime leaders, but they cannot cover up the fact … that Israel has greater freedom of action than ever before. The prime minister has made clear that we can go anywhere we need to go in Iran. We do not wish this conflict with Iran, but we are defending ourselves.”

Israel previously promised a “harsh response” to Israel’s recent attack on the country’s leader but decided to hold off now that Trump was elected into office. The decision follows increasingly violent rhetoric from Iranian officials who suggested a retaliation strike against the U.S. and Israel is long overdue. 

Recommended

CNN's Van Jones Explodes Over Trump’s Defense Secretary Pick Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

The spokesperson for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ali Mohammad Naeini, said that the region’s impending third attack would be a defensive measure instead of an escalation in the war. 

Trump promised to make a better deal with Iran than former President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal— which would have given Iran access to be an atomic entity. The president-elect also told Israel that it should destroy Iran’s nuclear program if at all threatened. 

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and Trump see "eye to eye" on Iran as the leaders begin to map out how the incoming administration will affect the U.S.' stance on Israel and Gaza.

"We see eye to eye on the Iranian threat in all its components and the danger posed by it. We also see the great opportunities before Israel, in the field of peace and its expansion, and in other fields," Netanyahu said. 

Tags: IRAN TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Van Jones Explodes Over Trump’s Defense Secretary Pick Sarah Arnold
Thanks to Tim Walz, Kamala Lost This Key State Sarah Arnold
Trump's Magnificent Beginning Ann Coulter
Melania Trump Sets the Record Straight About Not Meeting With Jill Biden Madeline Leesman
Another Liberal Mayor Wants to Meet With Trump Sarah Arnold
Trump Drops a Bombshell With Attorney General Pick Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN's Van Jones Explodes Over Trump’s Defense Secretary Pick Sarah Arnold
Advertisement