Iran Postpones Third Attack on Israel in Hopes of Deal With Trump

Not even 48 hours after President-elect Donald Trump smeared Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 race, the United States’ enemies began backing down and calling for an end to ongoing wars that began under the Biden-Harris Administration.

There have been calls for a ceasefire in Iran, Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to end the years-long Ukrainian-Russia war, Hamas terrorists began to back down, and now Iran is postponing its third attack on Israel in hopes of a deal with Trump.

Trump made more progress with U.S. enemies than the Biden-Harris Administration did in four years.

According to sources in Iran, the terrorist-backed country reportedly halted its “True Promise 3” attack on Israel until negotiations with Trump are made.

During a briefing, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer told reporters, “An Iran which is deterred from attacking Israel is a good thing.” He added that Israel has the right to counterattack Iran if needed but said that a nuclear Iran is “not a reality that we are prepared to live with.”

“Israel has already struck its soft underbelly,” Mencer said. “Their vulnerability has been exposed. There are lots of haughty words from the Iranian regime leaders, but they cannot cover up the fact … that Israel has greater freedom of action than ever before. The prime minister has made clear that we can go anywhere we need to go in Iran. We do not wish this conflict with Iran, but we are defending ourselves.”

Israel previously promised a “harsh response” to Israel’s recent attack on the country’s leader but decided to hold off now that Trump was elected into office. The decision follows increasingly violent rhetoric from Iranian officials who suggested a retaliation strike against the U.S. and Israel is long overdue.

The spokesperson for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ali Mohammad Naeini, said that the region’s impending third attack would be a defensive measure instead of an escalation in the war.

Trump promised to make a better deal with Iran than former President Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal— which would have given Iran access to be an atomic entity. The president-elect also told Israel that it should destroy Iran’s nuclear program if at all threatened.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he and Trump see "eye to eye" on Iran as the leaders begin to map out how the incoming administration will affect the U.S.' stance on Israel and Gaza.

"We see eye to eye on the Iranian threat in all its components and the danger posed by it. We also see the great opportunities before Israel, in the field of peace and its expansion, and in other fields," Netanyahu said.