SNL Finally Gets a Taste of Its Own Medicine

Well, folk, Hell must have frozen over because the incredibly woke case of Saturday Night Live took President-elect Donald Trump’s win surprisingly well— well, to its standard.

During the opening monologue of SNL, the cast mocked its own anti-Trump stance and pretended they had been supporting him the entire time. The show began as serious as it could be, saying that they were shocked and “even horrif[ied]” that millions of Americans voted Trump in office over failed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The cast accused Trump of “forcibly” trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election but admitted that he will return to the White House by an overwhelming majority. However, cast member Kenan Thompson claimed that Trump “openly called for vengeance against his political enemies,” while another cast member said, “Thanks to the Supreme Court, there are no guardrails.”

SNL seems to be coping well with Trump’s victory 🤣



pic.twitter.com/y2J4tSyomS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 10, 2024

As they shook in their boots, cast member Ego Nwodim warned that there is “nothing to protect the people who are brave enough to speak out against [Trump].”

“And that is why we at ‘SNL’ would like to say to Donald Trump, we have been with you all along,” the show claimed. “We have never wavered in our support of you, even when others doubted you.”

My, have the tables have turned. It’s funny how these things turn out. SNL is notoriously famous for mocking and berating Trump, in fact all conservatives, and now they have all but gotten on their hands and knees and begged Trump to spare their lives.

Later in the show, the cast pleaded with Trump, claiming they should not be put on a "list of your enemies,” promising to "rat out" anyone on the show who voted for Harris.

Comedian Bill Burr also made an appearance, sparking outrage from liberals and feminists after he called them "ugly."

Bill Burr’s monologue! pic.twitter.com/EfTahX0gKv — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 10, 2024